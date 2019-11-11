Alan Dershowitz gets called out on Fox Business for slurring rape accuser as ‘sleazy’
Attorney Alan Dershowitz was scolded on live television by a Fox Business host after slurring his rape accuser.
The Harvard law professor appeared Monday morning on Stuart Varney’s program to discuss the latest developments in his ongoing legal dispute with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims pedophile Jeffrey Epstein provided her to Dershowitz for sex when she was a teenager, reported The Daily Beast.
Dershowitz, who had been one of Epstein’s attorneys, has sued Giuffre and her attorney David Boies for defamation, after the woman sued the law professor, and now Boies hit Dershowitz with a countersuit accusing him of inventing a fake extortion plot.
“Let me tell you,” Dershowitz told Varney, “if I can be accused by sleazy, sleazy women and lawyers, anybody can be accused.”
Varney called out Dershowitz, and asked him not to talk about others in such strong terms.
“I don’t want to be using words like that on this program, on someone who is not here to defend themselves,” Varney said.
Dershowtiz apologized, and then challenged Varney to invite his accuser and his lawyer onto the show for a debate.
“The point is, I’ve been falsely accused,” Dershowitz said, “and I’m going to keep saying that till the day I die, and when I die, my wife and my children will say it. I am totally innocent, I will not sit silently by and allow myself to be accused.”
Impeachment hearings will be televised live by major broadcast networks and cable news channels
Just like Watergate. Only bigger.
The impeachment will be televised – or at least, this week's impeachment inquiry hearings will be.
The top broadcast television networks and top cable news networks will all air the House Intelligence Committee hearings live, according to The Hill. That means ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS will all pre-empt their regularly scheduled programming. MSNBC, Fox News, and C-SPAN will also air the hearings live. CBS's website CBSN is also expected to offer "wall-to-wall" online streaming, and others, including PBS are expected to as well. The House Intel Committee has already scheduled the live hearings videos to its YouTube channel.
GOP’s Marsha Blackburn roasted for invoking ‘Jesus’ to bash Trump impeachment — but actually quoting Shakespeare instead
Far-right white evangelicals have been insisting that God himself sent Donald Trump to govern the United States, and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee joined them in opposing Trump’s impeachment when — in an absurd tweet posted on Sunday — she invoked Jesus’ name to make her argument.
Responding to a November 10 tweet by attorney Mark Zaid (who represents the Ukraine whistleblower), Blackburn asserted, “A 3-year, coordinated effort has been underway to remove @realDonaldTrump from office. Jesus warned us — watch out for the lawyers.”
CNN
Republicans are rushing to retire in part because ‘they hate’ having to defend Trump’s tweets: WaPo reporter
Rep. Peter King (R-NY) on Monday announced that he would not be running for Congress again in 2020, making him the 17th House Republican to announce his retirement within the last year alone.
While there are several reasons for all these retirements, Washington Post reporter Rachel Bade told CNN's John King that one reason is the sheer exhaustion of having to constantly defend President Donald Trump.
"You can't overstate how much Republicans hate having to answer for the president's controversial tweets," she explained.
Bade then said that Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) told her that he decided to hang it up after the president delivered racist attacks on Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) over the summer.