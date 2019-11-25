‘Another cult member speaks’: Nikki Haley torn to shreds for agreeing that God made Trump president

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday appeared on Pat Robertson’s “700 Club” and said she agreed with Energy Secretary Rick Perry that God had made Donald Trump the president.

When asked by reporter David Brody to comment on whether God played a role in the president’s election, Haley replied “everything happens for a reason” and added that “I think God sometimes places people for lessons and sometimes places people for change.”

ADVERTISEMENT

JUST RELEASED: @NikkiHaley on whether God put @realDonaldTrump in place as president for such a time as this? She Says, "everything happens for a reason… I think God sometimes places people for lessons and sometimes places people for change." Her @700club story Tuesday! @POTUS pic.twitter.com/8woXuAfAh1 — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) November 25, 2019

Many of Brody’s Twitter followers, however, were not impressed with Haley’s claim that God personally wanted to install a president who has bragged about sexually assaulting women, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, has forcibly separated migrant children from their families, has pardoned war criminals, and has tried to shake down the Ukrainian government to investigate his political opponents.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Another cult member speaks — Brian Hurn (@brianhurn) November 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

How will the @GOP recover from the depths to which it has sunk to kiss up to Trump and his gullible voters? Separating children from their parents, the incessant Trump lies, the damage he's done to our NATO relationships, dismissing climate change. Goodbye. Good riddance! — Rowlandville (@rowlandville) November 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you believe that I have a degree from Trump University to sell you. — El Lobo (@__El_Lobo__) November 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Funny, none of these people talked about how God must have picked Obama, too. — Jack Straw (@qwosl) November 25, 2019

God put Trump in charge so he could put kids in cages, abandon Kurds to death, so he could further the goals of dictators, remove environmental protections, make lying great again, and ruining US economy with record debt. Boy, god must have a real 4Dimensional chess plan going. — Breaking News/Views (@ViewsPlusNews) November 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

So glad that MAGA is finally seeing God's wisdom in the 2018 election resulting in impeachment. — ComicSansGrunt (@jimmy__louie) November 25, 2019

So God took a serial liar, bigot, adulterer, cheat, crook, and rapist and … made him President? You people are so absurd. Your version of faith is pathetic. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) November 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Pretend Christians think lots of crazy shit when it suits their temporal purposes. The name Joan of Arc springs to mind for some reason … There's a special place in Hell reserved for the likes of David Brody. — Zugzwang (@manerdm) November 25, 2019

Whew 😥, I’m glad I’m an atheist and don’t worship a god that would do this to our country. — RobynB (@rae9113) November 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Yeah, I guess it was God's plan to have thousands dead in PR, have babies separated from their parents and put in cages, have many die at the border, have the Kurds slaughtered, all the while Putin smiles. pic.twitter.com/VsaIPTYbYf — E Fabian (@eFab_Val) November 25, 2019

One fake Christian talking to another fake Christian about the Fake Christian in Chief. — Swoll Liver (@SwollenLiver1) November 25, 2019