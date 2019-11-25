Quantcast
'Another cult member speaks': Nikki Haley torn to shreds for agreeing that God made Trump president

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday appeared on Pat Robertson’s “700 Club” and said she agreed with Energy Secretary Rick Perry that God had made Donald Trump the president.

When asked by reporter David Brody to comment on whether God played a role in the president’s election, Haley replied “everything happens for a reason” and added that “I think God sometimes places people for lessons and sometimes places people for change.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
