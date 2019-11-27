Quantcast
Connect with us

Appeals court temporarily halts congressional subpoena for Don McGahn’s testimony — and fast-tracks hearing

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit issued a one-week stay of a lower court ruling compelling former White House Counsel Don McGahn to comply with a congressional subpoena for his testimony, responding to the Justice Department’s appeal.

The court argues the matter must be reviewed because it poses significant questions for constitutional checks and balances.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the stay is in effect, the court will decide whether to issue a longer-term hold on the ruling. Oral arguments are being expedited, with a hearing scheduled for January 3.

In the lower court decision, issued on Monday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a scathing indictment of the Trump administration’s defiance of congressional power, saying that “presidents are not kings” and there is no legal basis for a former legal aide being “absolutely immune from compelled congressional testimony.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘no quid pro quo’ call with Sondland appears more suspicious after records and witness testimony: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's call with EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland was a "cranky" one according to testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. New records and witness testimony raise questions about the timeline about what Trump knew and when he knew it.

The Washington Post was burning the midnight oil Thanksgiving eve, discussing another call between Trump and Sondland that occurted days earlier than the notorious "no quid pro quo" call.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

University of North Carolina to set up a $2.5 million charitable trust to preserve white supremacist statues

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

On Wednesday, a judge approved a settlement between the University of North Carolina System and Sons of Confederate Veterans over the fate of the controversial "Silent Sam" Confederate statue on the Chapel Hill campus.

Under the terms of the settlement, Sons of Confederate Veterans will take the statue off campus, and "forever maintain possession of the monument outside any of the 14 counties currently containing a UNC System campus," while UNC will set up a $2.5 million charitable trust, "using non-state funds," for "certain limited expenses related to the care and preservation of the monument, including potentially a facility to house and display the monument."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

National Security Council had concerns about Gordon Sondland hosting foreign officials

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland seems to be under a full attack with news the day before Thanksgiving.

After ProPublica revealed in a story that he had three women allege misconduct against him, the Daily Beast reported that the National Security Council had concerns about Sondland.

Continue Reading
 
 