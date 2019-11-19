Audience breaks into applause as Vindman explains why he’s not afraid of testifying against Trump
Republican efforts to undermine Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman apparently failed to persuade the audience in the impeachment hearing room.
The National Security Council staffer was showered with applause after reading the closing portions of his opening statement for a second time at the request of Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY).
“Can you read the last paragraph for me again, the second-to-last one, can you read that again for me?” Maloney said. “I think the American public deserves to have it again.”
Vindman agreed, and said his father would probably appreciate that.
“Dad, my sitting here today in the U.S. Capitol, talking to our elected officials, is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family,” Vindman said. “Do not worry, I’ll be fine for telling the truth.”
Maloney asked if he understood the risk he was taking coming forward to testify against President Donald Trump.
“You realize when you came forward out of sense of duty, that you were putting yourself in direct opposition to the most powerful person in the world,” Maloney said. “Do you realize that, sir?”
Vindman agreed that he understood that risk, and Maloney asked him about another portion of his opening statement.
“I’m struck by the word, that phrase, ‘do not worry,’ you addressed to your dad,” the lawmaker said. “Was your dad a warrior?”
Vindman said he had served in another country’s military, and he would have worried about his son taking on such a huge risk.
“He deeply worried about it,” Vindman said. “In his context, there was — there was the ultimate risk.”
Maloney asked why the lieutenant colonel felt confident enough to assure his father.
“Congressman, because this is America,” Vindman said. “This is the country I have served and defended, that all of my brothers have served and here, right matters.”
Maloney thanked him, and the crowd broke into about seven seconds of applause.
Commentary
Democrats are not ‘censoring’ Donald Trump — his increasingly desperate staff is doing that
On Friday, Donald Trump, with his usual sociopathic levels of impulsiveness, thought it wise to commit another likely impeachable offense in the middle of a hearing in the ongoing impeachment inquiry. As former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified to Trump's bizarre, unethical and abusive behavior, he took to Twitter to lambast her in real time, claiming that everywhere she had been posted "turned bad" and personally blaming her for the civil war in Somalia, which is the epitome of a baseless accusation. House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called the act "witness intimidation".
Taliban release two Western hostages in Afghanistan
The Taliban handed two Western hostages over to US forces in southern Afghanistan Tuesday, three years after they were abducted, in a swap for three high-ranking insurgent prisoners that could boost peace talks.
The exchange of American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks for the militants -- including Anas Haqqani, brother to the Taliban's deputy leader -- was welcomed by both the United States and the insurgents.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the releases "give us hope for the success of intra-Afghan peace negotiations, which the United States stands ready to support."
President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine getting ‘tired’ of Trump scandal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that his country is "tired" of questions related to the Trump scandal, amid a critical week of public impeachment hearings in Washington.
"We have our country, we have our independence, we have our own problems," he complained after a press conference in Kiev with visiting Czech prime minister Andrej Babis.
Hearings began last week in Washington into whether US President Donald Trump ordered to freeze US military aid to Ukraine in an effort to get Kiev to launch investigations against potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.