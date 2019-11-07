Bad news for Trump: Only one member of CNN swing voter panel would vote for him

A CNN swing voter panel on Thursday found a Trump-loving Pennsylvania woman feeling very alone in her unabashed devotion to the president.

During a CNN voter panel, Pennsylvania Trump supporter Crystal Arlington explained that she loved President Donald Trump because he can always be counted on to keep his promises.

“If he says, ‘This is what I’m going to do, he’s doing it,'” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camerota then pointed out an important hole in this particular argument.

“He hasn’t built the wall, that was one of his main promises,” she said. “Do you hold that promise against him?”

At this point, Arlington gave a halting response.

“No, because isn’t… the whole wall… part of… getting the money from Congress?” she asked. “And isn’t Congress stopping him from getting the money, and where is the money supposed to come from, is he just supposed to print it right there at the White House?”

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Arlington’s fellow panelists then pointed out that Trump did get money for the wall, but only by pilfering money from the defense budget in a move that many critics have labeled unconstitutional.

“I think it’s coming from Mexico,” joked another panelist. “That was the campaign promise!”

Camerota then asked the six panelists if they would be voting for Trump in 2020 — and only Arlington rose her hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video below.