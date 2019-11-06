Quantcast
‘Bad omen for impeachment’: Trump pal warns election losses prove how much voters hate the president

Published

1 min ago

on

Election losses in Kentucky and Virginia should serve as a warning to Republicans, according to a person close to President Donald Trump.

Democrats won control of the Virginia legislature for the first time in decades, and Democrat Andy Beshear apparently defeated Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin — who tied himself closely to the president in his re-election campaign.

“Totally bad,” said a GOP source who speaks regularly to the president. “Kentucky and Virginia signal to GOP they are underestimating voter intensity against Trump, and it could be terrible for them next year.”

That’s not just a bad trend line for Republican candidates going into next year’s congressional elections, that source said — but a particularly bad signal to the president himself.

“Bad omen for impeachment,” the source said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr.: My dad can’t be ‘racist’ because he let me play video games with Michael Jackson

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

Donald Trump Jr. attempted to counter racism allegations against his father by noting in his new book that the future president allowed him to “hang out with Michael Jackson” as a child.

Trump Jr. wrote in his new book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” that he frequently played with the King of Pop as a child and even went on vacation with him.

"One day in Eric’s room, my father saw how much Michael enjoyed playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with us on Nintendo and told him he could take the game home. My game!" the president’s 41-year-old adult son wrote. "To this day, Eric says it was his game because it was in his room, but I know whose game it was. I’d worked a summer job to pay for it! And here was Michael Jackson, probably a billionaire at this point, and he took it!”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how the suburbs — and coal country — drove a huge shift to Democrats in Kentucky

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Kentucky's Republican governor lost re-election in a state Trump carried by 30 points in 2016.

Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY) lost to Democrat Andy Beshear in a race called by multiple media organizations. Bevin's campaign is vowing to contest the results and he has not called to concede.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican Matt Bevin spent four years trying to lose — ‘and he succeeded’: Elections expert Larry Sabato

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Kentucky's Republican governor had to actually try to lose re-election in such a red state, an elections expert explained on MSNBC on Tuesday.

Larry Sabato, the director of U.Va's Center for Politics, was interviewed my Lawrence O'Donnell on "The Last Word."

"And Larry, a quick word about what we’re seeing in Kentucky tonight. The president went down last night, he nationalized the race, he put himself on the ballot in Kentucky," O'Donnell noted.

Continue Reading
 
 
