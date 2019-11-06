BeBest photo-op goes awry as Melania Trump faces protest from hospital staff for fostering ‘hatred and division’

First lady Melania Trump was protested on Wednesday during a photo-op in Boston.
“Melania Trump’s visit Wednesday to a Boston hospital, was met with something the first lady doesn’t normally encounter on her solo trips: dozens of protesters,” CNN reports. “As Trump’s motorcade pulled into Boston Medical Center, located in the city’s South End, protesters on a grassy area in front of the building held signs and chanted, most decrying the immigration stance and policies of her husband, President Donald Trump.”
The event was part of the first lady’s “Be Best” campaign.
“Those in the crowd were primarily hospital employees, upset that Melania Trump’s visit would create a public photo opportunity aligning members of the Trump administration with Boston Medical Center, 30% of whose patients don’t speak English as a primary language, according to the hospital’s website,” the network noted.
Medical professionals had worried the photo-op would harm the reputation of Boston Medical Center.
“She’s Melania Trump. She’s married to Donald Trump,” Sara Stulac told WBZ-TV. “He is such a symbol of so much of what we stand against, so much hatred and division.”
Two of the protesters wore jackets saying “we really do care” — a reference to when the first lady wore a coat reading “I really don’t care, do u?” while visiting detained children who had been separated from their families as part of the administration’s immigration crackdown.
Watch:
