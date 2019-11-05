Quantcast
Melania Trump visit could harm the reputation of Boston Medical Center: health care professionals

5 mins ago

First lady Melania Trump is expected to be protested by medical professionals in Boston on Wednesday.

“Some 250 people who work at Boston Medical Center are protesting a scheduled visit Wednesday by first lady Melania Trump to a hospital program that helps babies who were exposed to drugs in the womb, according to opponents of Trump’s appearance,” the Boston Globe reported Tuesday.

“Organizers of the protest say they are concerned that a photo opportunity highlighting BMC’s work with a vulnerable population could send the wrong message to patients — especially immigrants who are worried about the Trump administration’s enforcement policies,” the newspaper noted.

In 2018, the first lady was harshly criticized for wearing an “I really don’t care, do u?” coat during a visit to one of her husband’s concentration camps for immigrant children.

Cecilia T. Girard, a nurse midwife who immigrated from Ecuador, explained to the Globe how Boston Medical Center was harming their reputation by taking part in a “Be Best” photo op.

“If they thought that my affiliation was with somebody who promotes such division and promotes the hatred of immigrants, I’m sure that they’re not going to be asking to come to see me to take care of them,” she explained.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is also expected to attend.

5 mins ago

November 5, 2019

By

