‘Bernie Sanders is far more electable in the United States of America than Michael Bloomberg’: NYT columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg may be obscenely rich, but he is also incredibly toxic, MSNBC explained on Tuesday.

“Today, we got the latest national primary, Democratic polls since former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s announcement — and he’s got a ways to go,” Chris Hayes reported. “Coming in at 3% with a margin of error of 3.2%.”

“Bloomberg, of course, has a lot of name recognition and a lot of money. And he also has, according to a new Morning Consult poll, the most unfavorable rating of any candidate in the race.”

MSNBC graphic of a Morning Consult poll on candidates’ unfavorable ratings (screengrab)

“Is there a constituency in the Democrat primary for a Mike Bloomberg?” Hayes asked New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg.

“No, but there’s a constituency — I mean, who knows. Not from what I’ve seen from polling or any research on what the electorate looks like,” she clarified.

Hayes noted how difficult it will be for Bloomberg to motivate Democrats after he appeared on stage at the 2004 Republican National Convention where he endorsed the re-election of President George W. Bush.

“Torture, Abu Graib, war crimes, Guantanamo, hundreds of thousands of dead iraqis, 5,000 dead Americans in Iraq, tens of thousands wounded, the worst financial crisis since the great depression, a city that drowned — and that’s what Michael Bloomberg pushed for right there,” Hayes noted.

“Bernie Sanders is far more electable in the United States of America than Michael Bloomberg,” Goldberg concluded.

Watch:

