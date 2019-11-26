‘Bernie Sanders is far more electable in the United States of America than Michael Bloomberg’: NYT columnist

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg may be obscenely rich, but he is also incredibly toxic, MSNBC explained on Tuesday.
“Today, we got the latest national primary, Democratic polls since former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s announcement — and he’s got a ways to go,” Chris Hayes reported. “Coming in at 3% with a margin of error of 3.2%.”
“Bloomberg, of course, has a lot of name recognition and a lot of money. And he also has, according to a new Morning Consult poll, the most unfavorable rating of any candidate in the race.”
MSNBC graphic of a Morning Consult poll on candidates’ unfavorable ratings (screengrab)
“Is there a constituency in the Democrat primary for a Mike Bloomberg?” Hayes asked New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg.
“No, but there’s a constituency — I mean, who knows. Not from what I’ve seen from polling or any research on what the electorate looks like,” she clarified.
Hayes noted how difficult it will be for Bloomberg to motivate Democrats after he appeared on stage at the 2004 Republican National Convention where he endorsed the re-election of President George W. Bush.
“Torture, Abu Graib, war crimes, Guantanamo, hundreds of thousands of dead iraqis, 5,000 dead Americans in Iraq, tens of thousands wounded, the worst financial crisis since the great depression, a city that drowned — and that’s what Michael Bloomberg pushed for right there,” Hayes noted.
“Bernie Sanders is far more electable in the United States of America than Michael Bloomberg,” Goldberg concluded.
Watch:
Happy Holidays!
… from all of us at Raw Story. In this season of giving, we want to thank you for visiting our site, and we hope you have a safe and joyful holiday season. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. This year, we’ve revealed efforts to sabotage solar power, exposed billionaire tax evasion by a major Trump donor and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) chief Travis Tygart on Tuesday called for a blanket ban on Russian athletes at next year's Tokyo Olympics.
In a strongly worded statement, Tygart said proposed World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions which included allowing Russian athletes to compete under an Olympic banner were "inadequate."
"WADA must get tougher and impose the full restriction on Russian athlete participation in the Olympics that the rules allow," Tygart said.
"Only such a resolute response has a chance of getting Russia's attention, changing behavior, and protecting today's clean athletes who will compete in Tokyo, as well as future generations of athletes in Russia who deserve better than a cynical, weak response to the world’s repeated calls for Russia to clean up its act."
In the melting Arctic, communities are racing to maintain their way of life. In the rising Pacific, residents are sounding alarm bells. And in Rhode Island, Kate Schapira and her husband are not having a baby.
Fears about climate change are prompting worldwide action, but one knock-on effect in the United States is mounting anxiety about everything from plastics to class-based environmental disparities.
Schapira, a 40-year-old senior lecturer in the English department at Brown University, is addressing that unease in a number of ways.
The decision not to have children was not just about concern for their future wellbeing amid environmental degradation, she explained, but also about not wanting "my sense of responsibility to the world to shrink down to the size of one person."