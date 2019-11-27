Bill Barr advanced a ‘made up’ conspiracy theory about the FBI to help Trump: Ex-prosecutor

On MSNBC Wednesday, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance broke down how the new revelations about the Justice Department inspector general report on the Russia investigation are damning for Attorney General William Barr, who testified before Congress that he believed “spying” had occurred against President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“This discloses that there were some issues with some of the lawyers over at the FBI,” said Vance. “Problems like that need to be rooted out. They need to be taken very seriously. The good news is that there’s no indication that that isolated issue impacted any of the work that was being done by the FBI here. It didn’t result in a prosecution of Carter Page. And the important takeaway is that everything that President Trump has been saying for the last couple of years about the deep state and the effort by the Obama Justice Department to attack his campaign, that’s all been made up. none of it was true.”

“But it was fomented and it was really put into progress, as much as by the president, by his attorney general, Bill Barr, who famously went in front of Congress and talked about spying, which is not what the Justice Department does,” added Vance. “The Justice Department does court-ordered supervision or court-ordered evidence collection. The notion that the attorney general would call it ‘spying’ was shocking to many of us then, and the inspector general report confirms that it was indeed untrue.”

