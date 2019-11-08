Bill Barr’s screw-up on the whistleblower complaint set the stage for Trump’s impeachment – here’s how
According to a report in the Daily Beast, Attorney General William Barr could have forestalled the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump if he had simply followed standard procedures when the Justice Department was given the now pivotal government whistleblower’s complaint to investigate.
With three Democratic-controlled House committees launching impeachment inquiries of the president based upon a complaint alleging the president was attempting to trade foreign aid for dirt on possible political foes, among other issues, Barr’s handling of the report became pivotal for the president — and not in a good way.
According to the Beast, Barr’s hubris may eventually contribute to Trump’s ouster because he believed his DOJ could bury the whistleblower report.
“Barr became Trump’s favorite Cabinet member in March of this year when he held back release of the Mueller Report’s damaging findings while misstating them in a deceitful letter to Congress. Possibly overconfident following the success of that disinformation effort, Barr’s DOJ set out to prevent the whistleblower’s grave allegations against the president regarding Ukraine from even coming to light, let alone being investigated,” the report states. ” It was the DOJ that instructed acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire to violate his express statutory obligation to turn over the whistleblower’s complaint to Congress. The DOJ went so far as to create a widely mocked opinion from the previously respected Office of Legal Counsel purporting to justify this audacious violation of the law. “
However, as Barr came to find out, the future of investigating the complaint fell on the DOJ’s criminal division, and that is where things went awry.
“As later came to light, the DOJ’s Criminal Division claimed that it had exclusive jurisdiction to investigate the merits of the whistleblower’s claim,” the Beast reports. “In a DOJ that followed normal-course ethical and law enforcement standards, the attorney general (who, rightly or wrongly, had been directly implicated in potential misconduct by the president) would have recused himself and the deputy attorney general would have appointed a special counsel, as occurred in the Russia investigation.”
“The criminal division then apparently closed its file, without conducting any factual investigation into what turned out to be a wide-ranging criminal scheme involving numerous high-level government officials, including the president,” the report states, which, in turn, led to the intelligence community’s inspector general stepping in and finding the complaint met a statutory “urgent concern” standard and that Congress needed to be alerted.
“What happened next was all but inevitable. House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff made the scheme to hide the complaint public, ultimately pressuring the White House to cough up the complaint, and then the summary of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian leader,” the Beast report noted. ” Once those cats were out of the bag, Schiff had all he required to merit commencing the investigation that has consumed Washington.”
“The great irony is that if Barr and his DOJ had even pretended to follow procedure here, with the AG recusing himself while a special counsel investigated the whisteblower’s complaint, they might have succeeded in bottling the matter up. Instead, Barr himself opened the door for—and all but necessitated—Congress’ investigation,” the report concludes.
You can read more here (subscription required).
2020 Election
Bill Barr’s screw-up on the whistleblower complaint set the stage for Trump’s impeachment – here’s how
According to a report in the Daily Beast, Attorney General William Barr could have forestalled the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump if he had simply followed standard procedures when the Justice Department was given the now pivotal government whistleblower's complaint to investigate.
With three Democratic-controlled House committees launching impeachment inquiries of the president based upon a complaint alleging the president was attempting to trade foreign aid for dirt on possible political foes, among other issues, Barr's handling of the report became pivotal for the president -- and not in a good way.
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren welcomes Mike Bloomberg to the race — by telling him how much she’ll tax him
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork on Thursday to run for president in Alabama.
Many internet users ridiculed Bloomberg's bid, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Welcome to the race, @MikeBloomberg! If you're looking for policy plans that will make a huge difference for working people and which are very popular, start here: https://t.co/6UMSAf90NT
2020 Election
These red flags from the 2019 election could be a disturbing preview of 2020
The unofficial outcomes from Tuesday’s 2019 elections are a looking glass into what may unfold next year, especially when the results are close and partisan Republicans won’t concede, and as new voting equipment doesn’t perform as advertised.
The biggest contrast from Tuesday night’s results was the contrast between what unfolded in Kentucky and Virginia. In Kentucky, the Democratic gubernatorial challenger, state Attorney General Andy Beshear, has a 5,100-vote lead over Republican incumbent Matt Bevin. Not only has Bevin not conceded, but he has also suggested that foul play was involved (even though he’s yet to offer any evidence and Republicans won every other statewide office). And a Bevin ally, the state’s Senate president, said the legislature could act to overturn the vote and reinstate Bevin.