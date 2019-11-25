Bill Cosby rants about being ‘set up’ and vows no remorse in first prison interview

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, who was convicted of three counts of sexual assault in 2018, has given an angry and defiant interview in which he expresses no remorse for his actions.

The interview with Black Press USA, which is Cosby’s first interview from prison since his conviction, shows that the 82-year-old comedian still maintains that he has been framed for the sexual assault that got him sentence to up to ten years in jail.

“It’s all a set up,” Cosby said, referring to his trial. “That whole jury thing. They were imposters.”

Cosby also claimed that he would show no contrition if asked by the parole board if he had any regrets for what he’s done.

“When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse,” he said. “I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

Read the whole interview here.