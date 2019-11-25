Quantcast
Bill Cosby rants about being ‘set up’ and vows no remorse in first prison interview

Published

1 min ago

on

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, who was convicted of three counts of sexual assault in 2018, has given an angry and defiant interview in which he expresses no remorse for his actions.

The interview with Black Press USA, which is Cosby’s first interview from prison since his conviction, shows that the 82-year-old comedian still maintains that he has been framed for the sexual assault that got him sentence to up to ten years in jail.

“It’s all a set up,” Cosby said, referring to his trial. “That whole jury thing. They were imposters.”

Cosby also claimed that he would show no contrition if asked by the parole board if he had any regrets for what he’s done.

“When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse,” he said. “I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

Read the whole interview here.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Feds eye ‘more than a half dozen potential charges’ against Rudy Giuliani: Wall Street Journal

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 25, 2019

By

A new batch of federal subpoenas uncovered by the Wall Street Journal shows that prosecutors are eyeing more than a half dozen possible criminal charges against Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

According to the Journal, the subpoenas have been sent out to multiple people with ties to Giuliani and his associates, and they indicate investigators casting a wide net into the Trump attorney's potential wrongdoing.

Is Devin Nunes a witness to an international criminal conspiracy?

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 25, 2019

By

It has become increasingly clear that Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican in the House impeachment hearings, has been working directly or in tandem with Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney. Donald Trump’s most powerful defender could be a fact witness in an international conspiracy to defraud the American people.

To explain, I have to put on my Leo Tolstoy hat. When this chapter in our history is written finally, it’ll look like War and Peace and feature characters by the hundreds.

CNN reported late Friday that the California representative traveled to Vienna in December of 2018 after the midterm elections. He met with Viktor Shokin, Ukraine’s former head prosecutor. That’s according to Lev Parnas, Giuliani’s henchman.

Former GOP senator begs his party to hold Trump accountable for Ukraine ‘shakedown’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 25, 2019

By

Former Sen. Slade Gorton (R-WA) has written an editorial for the New York Times in which he calls out his fellow Republicans for being blind to the impeachable actions of President Donald Trump.

In his editorial, Gorton argues that congressional Republicans have completely ignored the mountain of damning evidence against the president that shows how he has abused his office for personal political gain.

