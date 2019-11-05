Bill O’Reilly slammed for lying about David Cay Johnston — in an effort to keep Trump’s taxes hidden

Ousted Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly lashed out at Pulitizer Prize-winning journalist and tax expert David Cay Johnston on his talk radio show.

“So Sirius XM does an interview with a guy named David Cay Johnston, very, very left wing guy. All right. I think at one point he said he was a socialist. I could be wrong about that, but this guy is off the chart left. He wrote a book about Donald Trump. So now they say he’s a Trump biographer, like, you know, those… official capacity. That’s not true. he wrote a book on Trump. He hates Trump. He’s always hated Trump,” O’Reilly argued.

Johnston fact-check O’Reilly.

1/ @BillOReilly just managed 3 lies about me in one paragraph, which shows how dishonest he is. He called me "a very, very left wing guy." I write bestsellers that champion competitive markets, honest accounting & expose corporate welfare – all Amerian & market virtues. — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) November 5, 2019

2/ Billo said I called myself a socialist. Nope. And not true. For decades I've registered to vote in GOP primaries. Again, I believe in classic virtues like honesty and transparency and hard work, including fact-checking, not sexual harassment and hush money coverups. — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) November 5, 2019

3/ Billo said I hate Trump. Also false. I'm on the record all over the place that I feel sorry for the man, who is deeply mentally ill and who has never known joy. Billo implies I don't know him when I've covered Donald for 31 years. — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) November 5, 2019

4/ Fact is Billo often just makes stuff up, like Donald, and he is so antagonistic to facts that he couldn't hold a job on a small newspaper. https://t.co/ewLlrM2BmX — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) November 5, 2019

EDITOR’S NOTE: David Cay Johnston has a story-sharing relationship with Raw Story