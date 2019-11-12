BUSTED: CNN reporter tracks down 10 times Trump met with Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchmen

President Donald Trump claims that he doesn’t know Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two henchmen of Rudy Giuliani who were arrested last month and charged with campaign finance fraud.

However, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski on Tuesday revealed that he and his team discovered that Trump has met personally with one of both of the men on at least ten separate occasions.

During an appearance on Kate Bolduan’s show, Kaczynski broke down all the times that the president has had documented meetings with two men whom he has claimed to know nothing about.

The earliest documented interaction came in 2014, when Parnas was photographed with Trump during an event at his golf club in Doral, Florida. The most recent interaction came less than a year ago at a White House Hanukkah party in which the two men posted for a photo that featured Trump, Giuliani and Vice President Mike Pence.

“What we found doing this story is that the interactions paint this very familiar picture,” he said. “There was an intimate dinner at the White House or at a Trump hotel. There was VIP access to Trump rallies. There was inauguration galas in which they’re feet from the president at these exclusive events, just days before the inauguration.”

All told, said Kaczynski, these interactions make Trump’s claim to not know the henchmen seem “very, very unlikely.”

Watch the video below.