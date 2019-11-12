BUSTED: CNN reporter tracks down 10 times Trump met with Giuliani’s indicted Ukraine henchmen
President Donald Trump claims that he doesn’t know Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, the two henchmen of Rudy Giuliani who were arrested last month and charged with campaign finance fraud.
However, CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski on Tuesday revealed that he and his team discovered that Trump has met personally with one of both of the men on at least ten separate occasions.
During an appearance on Kate Bolduan’s show, Kaczynski broke down all the times that the president has had documented meetings with two men whom he has claimed to know nothing about.
The earliest documented interaction came in 2014, when Parnas was photographed with Trump during an event at his golf club in Doral, Florida. The most recent interaction came less than a year ago at a White House Hanukkah party in which the two men posted for a photo that featured Trump, Giuliani and Vice President Mike Pence.
“What we found doing this story is that the interactions paint this very familiar picture,” he said. “There was an intimate dinner at the White House or at a Trump hotel. There was VIP access to Trump rallies. There was inauguration galas in which they’re feet from the president at these exclusive events, just days before the inauguration.”
All told, said Kaczynski, these interactions make Trump’s claim to not know the henchmen seem “very, very unlikely.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
‘Cold Civil War’: Carl Bernstein offers chilling preview of the stakes in Trump impeachment hearings
Legendary reporter Carl Bernstein on Tuesday delivered a chilling warning about the state of American politics ahead of President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings.
During a CNN appearance, Bernstein was asked where the country stood just one day before the start of public impeachment hearings -- and he didn't mince words.
"Where we stand as a country in the middle of a cold civil war," he said. "Everything is going to be judged politically in the context of that cold civil war."
Bernstein then laid out how much damning evidence that Democrats have collected so far, which he said in another era would likely lead to the president's conviction in the Senate. Now, however, he said that all the evidence in the world might not be enough to end Trump's presidency.
CNN
CNN’s John Berman tears apart leaked GOP anti-impeachment talking points piece by piece
CNN's John Berman on Tuesday tore apart Republicans' new anti-impeachment talking points and expressed astonishment that this was the best they could come up with to defend President Donald Trump.
Referring to talking points first reported by Axios, Berman went over the GOP's arguments line by line and showed why they are unlikely to convince anyone of the president's innocence.
CNN
White House aides want Trump to stop saying his Ukraine phone call was ‘perfect’: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta said President Donald Trump's aides were frustrated with the president's defense of his phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he apparently tried to use military aid to extort political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Furthermore, there is fear in the White House that some Republicans may defect and vote to impeach the president — which would wreck their narrative.
"I just spoke with a source close to the White House a short while ago who objected to the president continuing to say that his phone call with the leader of the Ukraine was 'perfect,'" said Acosta. "Nobody really is echoing that message on behalf of the president. It doesn't seem that anybody here in Washington, except for the most partisan of partisans feels, that the president's phone call with the leader of Ukraine was perfect."