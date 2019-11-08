Calls grow for Jim Jordan to resign over refusal to confront sexual misconduct as #JimJordanKnew trends
#JimJordanKnew Trends
A new lawsuit filed Thursday has reminded America U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) still stands accused by multiple people that he knew of sexual misconduct and abuse at Ohio State, when he served as an asst. coach, yet did nothing.
Thursday’s lawsuit, alleges a referee told Jordan the team doctor masturbated in the shower in front of him, yet Jordan took no action, saying, “Yeah, yeah, we know.” That doctor was found to have abused 177 students.
Outrage and calls are growing for Congressman Jordan, a grenade-throwing conspiracy theorist bulldog who’s devoted recent years to defending President Trump, to resign. After Thursday’s devastating report, Friday morning #JimJordanKnew has been trending on social media.
Let this sink in: there is way more credible evidence that Rep. Jim Jordan covered up a sexual abuse scandal at Ohio State than there is evidence Joe Biden did anything wrong related to Ukraine.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 8, 2019
#JimJordanKnew He needs to resign https://t.co/xTsD7moukP
— SnarkyProgressive (@snarkylibdem) November 8, 2019
So between Duncan Hunter and Gym Jordan we have a pattern here. Democrats like Katie Hill and Al Franken resign to do the right thing, and the gutless gang of eunuchs in the @GOP hang on for dear life, no matter how wretched their actions were. Disgusting. #JimJordanKnew https://t.co/7CC9R9iWHC
— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) November 8, 2019
Katie Hill resigned over a consensual affair with a staffer. Bill Clinton was impeached. Jim Jordan stood by silently while tens if not hundreds of young men entrusted to his care as their coach were subjected to sexual abuse & did nothing. https://t.co/3PXMWDmrAZ
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) November 8, 2019
Yeah, #JimJordanKnew and needs to resign. Shameful. https://t.co/J1clnkPQA0
— Alan Bennett Ilagan (@alanilagan) November 8, 2019
@Jim_Jordan must resign and be tried in court for covering up and not reporting this crime. #JimJordanKnew
— Global Advisor (@worldwide7) November 8, 2019
#JimJordanKnew #JimJordanCoverUpCrimes https://t.co/jYZWAKQAHx
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 8, 2019
When he was SEVENTEEN, in 1994, John Doe evidently reported to Jim Jordan that sexual predator Strauss masturbated in front of him in a shower after a wrestling match.
“Yeah, that’s Strauss,” said Rep. @Jim_Jordan (R-OH).
Remove Jordan from Oversight. Now. https://t.co/L96P8pUe3z
— Virginia Heffernan (@page88) November 8, 2019
He knew. He knew and he did nothing. He should resign. #JimJordanKnew#TimesUp
— (((Unhinged Pam))) (@fradmin) November 8, 2019
Representative Katie Hill was forced to resign over nudes that other people posted.
When is Jim Jordan going to do the right thing and leave? #JimJordanResign #JimJordanKnew #JusticeforKatie https://t.co/gclxQbPQNF
— Alison DeLuca (@AlisonDeLuca) November 8, 2019
#StepDownJimJordan #JimJordanKnew you always made me ashamed to be from Ohio. Please, have some conviction and resign so a person who doesnt ignore abuse allegations can take your place.
— David Rogers 🐜 (@DavidRo78018935) November 8, 2019
