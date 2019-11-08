Quantcast
Calls grow for Jim Jordan to resign over refusal to confront sexual misconduct as #JimJordanKnew trends

Published

24 mins ago

on

#JimJordanKnew Trends

A new lawsuit filed Thursday has reminded America U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) still stands accused by multiple people that he knew of sexual misconduct and abuse at Ohio State, when he served as an asst. coach, yet did nothing.

Thursday’s lawsuit, alleges a referee told Jordan the team doctor masturbated in the shower in front of him, yet Jordan took no action, saying, “Yeah, yeah, we know.” That doctor was found to have abused 177 students.

Outrage and calls are growing for Congressman Jordan, a grenade-throwing conspiracy theorist bulldog who’s devoted recent years to defending President Trump, to resign. After Thursday’s devastating report, Friday morning #JimJordanKnew has been trending on social media.

