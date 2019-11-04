Capitalism created the post-truth society — and that may be its undoing

No economic system has lasted forever. And I imagine that some day, when historians are studying the rise and fall of capitalism, they might look back at Glenn Beck’s 2010 Earth Day meltdown as a seminal moment — an exemplar for how capitalism created the post-truth society that seems destined to doom its ability to function.

Though it was only 8 years ago, we have largely forgotten how far-right firebrand Glenn Beck essentially prophesied the brand of spite politics that animates much of the right today. On his radio show, Beck gleefully shared with his listeners his plans to turn on as many lights as possible in his home during Earth Hour, and to intentionally pollute as much as possible on Earth Day. “I’m going to burn garbage in my backyard with Styrofoam,” Beck told a caller on his April 22, 2010 radio program. “Have you cut down your Earth Day tree yet and put it in your living room? It’s great. I decorate mine with heat lamps, but that’s a different story,” he bragged. “You know, in our Earth Day, what we’ve decided to do is turn on every light in the studio because we have some cockroaches to expose tonight in the bright light.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider, for a moment, the kind of political position one must take in order to find joy and purpose in willfully burning something as caustic as Styrofoam in one’s yard. Such an act has no functional purpose, besides spite; yet Beck seems to believe it is his individual choice — his individual freedom, he believes (or is told to believe), and that burning Styrofoam is somehow as American as apple pie.

Beck, of course, doesn’t own the atmosphere. We all have to breathe the same one. Hence, the chemicals released in the burning of these toxic synthetic plastics spread across the planet in short order; we have all inhaled their carcinogens by now.

If future historians look back at this moment, surely they will marvel at what kind of confused ideological belief system could compel someone to do something so selfish and, frankly, stupid. Yet capitalism begat this culture, this notion that we alone have the individual right to do whatever we want with our time, money, or our lighters — even (or especially) if it hurts others. Capitalism, to function, requires us to collectively deny the sheer idea of the collective good. As Margaret Thatcher once said, “There’s no such thing as society. There are individual men and women and there are families.”