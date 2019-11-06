‘Central to Trumpism are petty vindictiveness and cowardly bullying’: Conservative on whistleblower hunt

Neoconservative Bill Kristol noted the campaign against the whistleblower is further evidence of the vindictiveness of President Donald Trump and his supporters.

“I’m struck by Trumpworld’s obsession with the whistleblower,” tweeted Kristol. “Exposing him wouldn’t help Trump’s case a bit. But it’s clear that outing him would be really satisfying psychologically to Trumpsters. One forgets how central to Trumpism are petty vindictiveness and cowardly bullying.”

Frequently, Trump’s allies and his online team of supporters search for information to reveal publicly about those they deem as enemies of the president. They then work to threaten, scare or intimidate the opponents. They’ve even lobbied to get those who disagree with the president fired.

Wednesday morning, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. outed the whistleblower publicly, putting the person’s life and the life of his family in danger. Trump Jr. then proceeded to spend the morning complaining about those who slammed him for doing so.