Chairman Jerry Nadler throws down gauntlet in letter notifying Trump of Dec. 4 impeachment hearing

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday announced that it would hold its first impeachment hearing on Dec. 4.

In a letter addressed to President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said that the hearings rules would be based on the impeachments of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

He said that the first hearing would examine the “grounds for impeachment.”

The panel will feature constitutional scholars.

Nadler welcomed Trump to name an attorney to represent him, but made it clear that he would move forward with the hearing regardless.

“We will also discuss whether your alleged actions warrant the House’s exercising its authority to adopt articles of impeachment,” Nadler advised Trump.

Read the letter below.

