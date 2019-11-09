Cindy McCain says Arizona could flip in 2020 — and become a blue state by voting against Trump

The widow of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) explained on CNN why Arizona could turn into a blue state in 2020 by voting against Republican President Donald Trump.

Cindy McCain was interviewed on Saturday by CNN’s David Axelrod, who was Barack Obama’s chief strategist.

“You’ve been through a lot of elections in the state of Arizona,” Axelrod noted. “You have to qualify as an expert on this state. There’s been a lot of talk about Arizona potentially turning blue in 2020. Is that a real possibility?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it is,” McCain replied. “I think it’s a real possibility.”

“We see a lot of new people, a lot of influx from various parts of the country. Younger people are more moderate and things and so I think you may possibly see a blue state coming up,” she explained.

Except for Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election, Arizona has voted Republican in every single presidential race since 1952.

Watch: