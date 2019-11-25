CNN host drops expletive on Devin Nunes for threatening to sue after network exposes complicity on Ukraine

CNN host John King on Monday fired back at Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) after he threatened to sue media outlets over reports that he went to Ukraine to get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a report over the weekend, CNN revealed that Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is willing to testify that Nunes traveled to Ukraine in 2018 to meet with controversial prosecutor General Victor Shokin about an investigation into Biden and his son.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Nunes refused to answer direct questions about whether he had made the trip to Ukraine. But he said that the allegations are false.

King spoke about Nunes’ non-denial on CNN on Monday.

“Forgive me, but horsesh*t,” King said. “This is easy. This is easy. He was on a plane with staff that went somewhere during this time frame. There are either passports stamped or if they did it on a classified basis, there’s a crew on the plane. There’s the crew of his staff.”

“He could go into a meeting with a Group of Eight, including the speaker Nancy Pelosi, say ‘this never happened,’ and force a Democratic speaker to issue a statement saying, ‘We looked at the documentation, he demonstrated this is demonstrably false.’”

“If it’s demonstrably false, demonstrate it,” King concluded.

Watch the video below from CNN.