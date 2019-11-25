CNN host drops expletive on Devin Nunes for threatening to sue after network exposes complicity on Ukraine
CNN host John King on Monday fired back at Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) after he threatened to sue media outlets over reports that he went to Ukraine to get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
In a report over the weekend, CNN revealed that Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is willing to testify that Nunes traveled to Ukraine in 2018 to meet with controversial prosecutor General Victor Shokin about an investigation into Biden and his son.
During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Nunes refused to answer direct questions about whether he had made the trip to Ukraine. But he said that the allegations are false.
King spoke about Nunes’ non-denial on CNN on Monday.
“Forgive me, but horsesh*t,” King said. “This is easy. This is easy. He was on a plane with staff that went somewhere during this time frame. There are either passports stamped or if they did it on a classified basis, there’s a crew on the plane. There’s the crew of his staff.”
“He could go into a meeting with a Group of Eight, including the speaker Nancy Pelosi, say ‘this never happened,’ and force a Democratic speaker to issue a statement saying, ‘We looked at the documentation, he demonstrated this is demonstrably false.’”
“If it’s demonstrably false, demonstrate it,” King concluded.
Watch the video below from CNN.
Apparently, @JohnKingCNN has had enough of Nunes and his brazen lies. #HorseShit 🤐
Lol!!
Get em John! #NunesIsCompromised #ImpeachmentInquiry pic.twitter.com/0axmyRTutR
— Jayar Jackson (@JayarJackson) November 25, 2019
‘If Trump says ‘come over and shave my back’ Lindsey Graham will be there”: Rick Wilson grosses out MSNBC’s Katy Tur
MSNBC host Katy Tur recoiled in disgust after a quip from commentator Rick Wilson, who's known for his quick wit and funny attacks on President Donald Trump.
Such was the case Monday when Wilson and Washington Post political reporter Matt Viser discussed the collapse of the friendship between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
"Well, look, I think it is a very high hill right now to overcome the sort of political silos both parties are in," Rick Wilson said. "But it's obvious that it's going to be necessary. If a democrat wins in 2020, there's a likelihood that Mitch McConnell will be the senate majority leader, or it'll be a slightly closer tie in the senate. So, we're going to have to get over some of this."
Separated by design: Why affordable housing is built in areas with high crime, few jobs and struggling schools
Connecticut’s approach to affordable housing creates pockets of poverty, where low-income people are locked out of opportunities that are just around the corner.
Feds eye ‘more than a half dozen potential charges’ against Rudy Giuliani: Wall Street Journal
A new batch of federal subpoenas uncovered by the Wall Street Journal shows that prosecutors are eyeing more than a half dozen possible criminal charges against Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
According to the Journal, the subpoenas have been sent out to multiple people with ties to Giuliani and his associates, and they indicate investigators casting a wide net into the Trump attorney's potential wrongdoing.