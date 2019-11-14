CNN’s Don Lemon lists all the facts in Trump’s Ukraine scandal one must ignore to buy the GOP defense

CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday listed all of the evidence one would have to ignore to believe the Republican defense of President Donald Trump.
The CNN anchor listed the “transcript of the president’s infamous July 25th Ukraine call” as one piece of evidence that would have to be ignored.
He also listed the sworn testimony of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. And the “bombshell” testimony from Ambassador Bill Taylor and the text messages between Taylor and Ambassador Gordon Sondland.
The necessity of there not just being an investigation of the Biden family, but an announcement of an investigation, is another inconvenient fact that would have to be ignored, he explained.
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s public confession in the White House briefing room would also have to be ignored, he added.
“So, to believe otherwise, you’d have to ignore just about everything. All of the facts that we have learned so far in this case,” Lemon noted.
“Keep your eye on the ball. Do not let your eyes go with the shiny object,” the CNN anchor counseled.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
