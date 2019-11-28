CNN’s John Berman drops mic on Fox News for hyping Trump Tower ‘spying’ story that just went down in flames

Reacting to a report from the Justice Department’s inspector general concluded that there was no evidence that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spied on President Donald Trump’s campaign, CNN host John Berman reminded viewers that the accusation began at Breitbart News, was repeated by President Donald Trump and Fox News proceeded to amplify it.

As Berman explained it, “So the New York Times put out this report last night. Broadly speaking, what it finds is that the IG is going to say there’s no evidence the FBI tried to put an undercover agent or informants inside the Trump campaign. They’ll also find the wiretaps on Carter Page were not politically motivated.”

“CNN has reported there will be a criminal referral for a line attorney who falsified a document there, that’s serious, it is a serious allegation, but it isn’t what the president and his allies have been alleging for more than a year which is that the campaign was spied on, that there were spies placed within the campaign. To remind you of that, here’s some sound” he continued before running a montage of clips of Fox News personalities — including Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) — breathlessly promoting the story.

“Except no,” Berman smirked as the camera returned to him.

