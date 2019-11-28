Quantcast
CNN’s John Berman drops mic on Fox News for hyping Trump Tower ‘spying’ story that just went down in flames

Reacting to a report from the Justice Department’s inspector general concluded that there was no evidence that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) spied on President Donald Trump’s campaign, CNN host John Berman reminded viewers that the accusation began at Breitbart News, was repeated by President Donald Trump and Fox News proceeded to amplify it.

As Berman explained it, “So the New York Times put out this report last night. Broadly speaking, what it finds is that the IG is going to say there’s no evidence the FBI tried to put an undercover agent or informants inside the Trump campaign. They’ll also find the wiretaps on Carter Page were not politically motivated.”

“CNN has reported there will be a criminal referral for a line attorney who falsified a document there, that’s serious, it is a serious allegation, but it isn’t what the president and his allies have been alleging for more than a year which is that the campaign was spied on, that there were spies placed within the campaign. To remind you of that, here’s some sound” he continued before running a montage of clips of Fox News personalities — including Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) — breathlessly promoting the story.

“Except no,” Berman smirked as the camera returned to him.

Watch below:

CNN’s John Berman drops mic on Fox News for hyping Trump Tower ‘spying’ story that just went down in flames

November 28, 2019

Nine conservative groups caught bulk buying Donald Trump Jr.’s book onto the Best Seller’s list

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

Nearly ten conservative groups or officials have been accused of inflating sales of Donald Trump Jr.'s new book by purchasing it in bulk.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that conservative student group Turning Point U.S.A. is "stocking piling" roughly 2,000 copies of Trump's book "Triggered."

According to the Times, at least nine organizations or conservative personalities have participated in the bulk purchases.

Earlier in November, the Republican National Committee said that it had raised $200,000 off of $75,000 in book purchases. Citizens United is another group offering the book to its followers.

Thanksgiving ‘war’ correspondent bravely reports from the front

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

Happy Thanksgiving. It was my intent to skip a column today, or just to post a greeting to readers. After all, my wife and I are with our full nuclear family for the first time in some years, and that’s a fearsome lovefest whose happiness is infectious.

And, it is acknowledged all around as a day in which we escape the humdrum demands of Washington politics and disagreements, however serious.

But then I just read that between impeachment charge denials and self-promotion,  Donald J. Trump was yelling at supporters a couple nights ago at his rally in Florida that people like me are on the wrong side of a War on Thanksgiving—akin to conservatives’ years-long whine about a War on Christmas, in which there was something wrong with saying Happy Holidays to be more inclusive than Merry Christmas to an increasingly diverse American population.

