CNN’s Wolf Blitzer astonished by Yovanovich’s ‘devastating’ testimony — and Trump’s unhinged response

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Friday expressed astonishment at the testimony of former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovich after she talked at length about being subjected to a smear campaign by President Donald Trump’s allies.

“What a devastating bit of news we have just been hearing,” Blitzer said. “Truly powerful statement by the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, speaking emotionally but very, very specifically about the accusations… about inappropriate behavior not only by the president of the united states, but by his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr., and these two associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who have both been indicted by the Southern District of New York.”

Panelist David Gregory then said he was even more surprised that Trump would publicly lash out at her during her testimony.

“I am genuinely shocked by his behavior with regard to this foreign service officer of three decades,” he said. “To disparage her and to demean her in sexist overtones, saying ‘the woman over there,’ to threaten her, to say to a foreign leader that she’s bad news. You know, presidents usually understand that the job is bigger than them.”

Gregory went on to say that Yovanovitch’s testimony was “horrible for the president,” even though he didn’t know whether it would force him from office.

