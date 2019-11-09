Conservative goes scorched earth on Trump by brutally ripping apart his ‘fake charity’ scam that cost him $2 million

In a biting column for the Washington Post, conservative columnist Kathleen Paker expressed a great deal of disgust for Donald Trump after he was hit with a $2 million fine for running what she called his “fake charity.”

According to the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, “Imagine President Trump’s surprise upon realizing that a charity bearing his name did not mean the money belonged to him.”

And with that, she was off…

“So it has come to pass with a New York judge’s ruling Thursday that the president had misused money given to the Donald J. Trump Foundation and, as part of a settlement, will have to pay $2 million in damages,” she wrote. “The man who popularized ‘fake news’ apparently also invented a fake charity. They’re tons of fun until you get caught. But there was nothing fake about the money Trump spent that was intended for others.”

Noting that Judge Saliann Scarpulla wrote, “Mr. Trump owed fiduciary duties to the Foundation. Mr. Trump breached his fiduciary duty to the Foundation,” to which Parker added a sarcastic, “I’d say.”

“It probably goes without saying that the president engaged in his usual gaslighting — trying to make others question their own reality — and initially had cast the suit as a partisan sham,” she suggested. “How could there be any wrongdoing when the doer was Donald J. Trump himself? As if to say, Hey, my name’s on the foundation. Obviously, the money’s mine.”

“Trump has always been accustomed to doing things his way. Why would he think the rules of ordinary people should apply to him?” the columnist explained. “Besides, weren’t these innocent errors of judgment rather than intentional abuses? I’m sure that Trump only wanted the painting to serve some higher purpose. As then-adviser Boris Epshteyn told MSNBC, the Doral was doing the foundation a favor by storing the art. (Cue laughing hyenas, volume up.)”

“In a rare concession of accountability, Trump admitted to the court that he misappropriated funds and has agreed to extreme oversight in any future charitable works. His three eldest children, who were originally named in the lawsuit, were let off in exchange for taking an “in-person interactive” course on how to be better board members. (Hyenas, hit it!),” she continued before getting a final dig.

“In a twist of ironic justice, the man with the alleged Midas touch dropped $12,000 on Tebow’s helmet and jersey on the same night that the Broncos were massacred by the New England Patriots in the NFL playoffs. The quarterback was soon traded and played only one more season. Had Trump only waited until this past week, he could’ve found a signed Tebow helmet on eBay — for a mere $180,” she snarked.

