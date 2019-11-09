Conservative pardoned by Trump has released the ‘dumbest’ argument yet against climate change

Conservative Dinesh D’Souza was ridiculed on Saturday for offering up a bold new argument against global warming.

In May of 2018, D’Souza received a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump for his 2014 guilty plea to charges of felony campaign finance violation.

In August of 2018, The Washington Post wrote a story titled, “Under Trump, a red carpet for Dinesh D’Souza, who claims Hitler was a liberal in new documentary.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This week my family had a 45 minute chat with @realDonaldTrump —a wonderful opportunity to share our thoughts and take the full measure of the man @danielledsouzag @Debber66 pic.twitter.com/QGeJNzlF9v — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 7, 2019

On Saturday, D’Souza laid out a new argument against climate change.

“Remember nuclear winter? Of course you don’t. That’s because it didn’t happen. Yet it was all the rage on the Left in the 1980s,” he argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

A generation from now, no one will recall climate change either, and for the same reason. The apocalypse has become a political racket!” he argued.

Nuclear winter is an outcome from global nuclear war. The world did not suffer nuclear winter because there never was nuclear war between the United States and the former Soviet Union.

The internet could not believe the logical blunder inherent in D’Souza’s argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people said:

Is this a joke? The nuclear winter scenario was a theoretical extrapolation of what would happen post-nuclear war, specifically if the USSR and US nuked each other into glass. So obviously it never happened – we didn't nuke each other. So I really, really hope this was a joke. — J. Williams (@arcanegoat) November 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Did I miss the nuclear war we had in the 80s? — Mark Gilbert (@jmarkgilbert) November 10, 2019

This doesn’t even make sense — Dahling (@dahlingitsme) November 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Dinesh over here checking in to let us know he has no idea what a nuclear winter is. — 🍂Brian Rianaj🏳️‍🌈🍑 (@BrianRianaj) November 10, 2019

Has he been right about anything this year? — Obi Jan Kenobi (@obibluraven) November 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you live in an alternate reality where we went through a nuclear war, Dinesh? — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 10, 2019

If I remember correctly, a "nuclear winter" would only have happened after a massive nuclear war sent enough particles into the atmosphere to obscure sunlight over a wife area, similar to the volcanic event which in 1816 caused "The Year Without A Summer". Also Dinesh is an ass. — Eryq Ouithaqueue (@EryqOuithaqueue) November 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You get paid to say dumb shit. What a weird career. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 10, 2019

How are you this fucking stupid? — NICKinNOVA (@NICKinNOVA) November 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

There wasn't a nuclear war. — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) November 10, 2019

Dinesh's addiction to posting the stupidest fucking thoughts anyone has ever had since the first amoeba slithered out of the primordial soup is really out of control. I'd say his loved ones should intervene, but, well…https://t.co/qFgHEfuiPI — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 10, 2019