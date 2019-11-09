Quantcast
Conservative pardoned by Trump has released the ‘dumbest’ argument yet against climate change

Published

11 mins ago

on

Conservative Dinesh D’Souza was ridiculed on Saturday for offering up a bold new argument against global warming.

In May of 2018, D’Souza received a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump for his 2014 guilty plea to charges of felony campaign finance violation.

In August of 2018, The Washington Post wrote a story titled, “Under Trump, a red carpet for Dinesh D’Souza, who claims Hitler was a liberal in new documentary.”

On Saturday, D’Souza laid out a new argument against climate change.

“Remember nuclear winter? Of course you don’t. That’s because it didn’t happen. Yet it was all the rage on the Left in the 1980s,” he argued.

A generation from now, no one will recall climate change either, and for the same reason. The apocalypse has become a political racket!” he argued.

Nuclear winter is an outcome from global nuclear war. The world did not suffer nuclear winter because there never was nuclear war between the United States and the former Soviet Union.

The internet could not believe the logical blunder inherent in D’Souza’s argument.

Here’s some of what people said:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
