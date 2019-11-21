David Holmes details Giuliani’s mission to get Marie Yovanovitch fired: ‘Unlike anything I have seen in my professional career’
During his opening statement before giving testimony at the House impeachment hearings this Thursday, National Security Council expert on Russia, and David Holmes, went into detail about former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko, who has become a key figure in the Ukraine scandal enveloping the White House. Lutsenko allegedly urged Rudy Giuliani’s associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to fire Marie Yovanovitch from her position as ambassador to Ukraine.
Giuliani saw Yovanovitch as a hindrance to having the Ukrainian government investigate Hunter and Joe Biden’s ties to a corrupt company Burisma Holdings. In his statement, Holmes detailed Giuliani’s dealings in gunning up a Ukrainian investigation against the Bidens.
“The barrage of allegations against at Ambassador Yovanovitch, a career ambassador, was unlike anything I have seen in my professional career,” Holmes stated.
Holmes went on to describe how Giuliani, who was a private lawyer, was talking a “direct role in Ukrainian diplomacy,” a recounted how the campaign chair for the new Ukrainian president contacted him to tell him that “someone named ‘Giuliani’ who said he was an adviser to the vice president.”
“Over the following months, it became apparent that Mr. Giuliani was having a direct influence on the foreign policy agenda that the three amigos [Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, special envoy Kurt Volker and Energy Secretary Rick Perry] were executing on the ground in Ukraine.”
Watch an excerpt of Holmes’ opening statement below:
Breaking Banner
Sondland told Trump to let rapper A$AP Rocky go to jail then ‘play the racism card’ to make himself look good: Diplomat
At Thursday's impeachment hearing, diplomat David Holmes discussed the details of President Donald Trump's phone call with E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. And in addition to confirming many details from other witnesses about the conversation, Holmes revealed the way Sondland urged Trump to play politics with the overseas arrest of rapper A$AP Rocky.
"The conversation then shifted to Ambassador Sondland's efforts on behalf of the president to assist a rapper who was jailed in Sweden," said Holmes. "I could only hear Ambassador Sondland's side of the conversation. Ambassador Sondland told the president that the rapper was 'kind of f'd' there and should have pled guilty. He recommended that the president, quote, 'Wait until after the sentencing, or it will only make it worse,' and he added that the president should 'let him get sentenced, play the racism card, give him a ticker tape when he comes home.' Ambassador Sondland further told the president that Sweden, quote, 'should have released him on your word, but you can tell the Kardashians you tried.'"
‘This is a fictional narrative’: Fiona Hill delivers damning slam against Nunes’ lie that Ukraine attacked US election
Dr. Fiona Hill, the former Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, delivered a scathing bombshell opening statement Thursday morning before the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment hearing (video below).
Hill’s statement directly targeted Ranking Republican Member Devin Nunes’ lie that Ukraine, not Russia, attacked the U.S. 2016 election.
“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did,” Dr. Hill said in her statement before Congress. “This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.”
Breaking Banner
CNN’s Cuomo calls the GOP a ‘national security threat’ for still pushing Trump’s ‘ignorant’ Ukraine conspiracies
Prior to Congressional testimony by Fiona Hill -- an ex-aide to former national security adviser John Bolton -- CNN host Chris Cuomo scorched Donald Trump for standing by disproved Ukraine conspiracy theories, saying believing such nonsense makes him a "national security threat."