David Holmes details Giuliani’s mission to get Marie Yovanovitch fired: ‘Unlike anything I have seen in my professional career’

During his opening statement before giving testimony at the House impeachment hearings this Thursday, National Security Council expert on Russia, and David Holmes, went into detail about former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko, who has become a key figure in the Ukraine scandal enveloping the White House. Lutsenko allegedly urged Rudy Giuliani’s associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to fire Marie Yovanovitch from her position as ambassador to Ukraine.

Giuliani saw Yovanovitch as a hindrance to having the Ukrainian government investigate Hunter and Joe Biden’s ties to a corrupt company Burisma Holdings. In his statement, Holmes detailed Giuliani’s dealings in gunning up a Ukrainian investigation against the Bidens.

“The barrage of allegations against at Ambassador Yovanovitch, a career ambassador, was unlike anything I have seen in my professional career,” Holmes stated.

Holmes went on to describe how Giuliani, who was a private lawyer, was talking a “direct role in Ukrainian diplomacy,” a recounted how the campaign chair for the new Ukrainian president contacted him to tell him that “someone named ‘Giuliani’ who said he was an adviser to the vice president.”

“Over the following months, it became apparent that Mr. Giuliani was having a direct influence on the foreign policy agenda that the three amigos [Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, special envoy Kurt Volker and Energy Secretary Rick Perry] were executing on the ground in Ukraine.”

Watch an excerpt of Holmes’ opening statement below: