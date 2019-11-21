David Holmes explains how Trump’s conspiracy theory on Ukraine serves Putin’s interests
House impeachment witnesses Fiona Hill and David Holmes explained what Russia’s president Vladimir Putin gained from Republican conspiracy theories blaming Ukraine for 2016 election interference.
President Donald Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate those claims, which are disputed by U.S. intelligence services, in addition to announcing a probe of Democratic rival Joe Biden — and the two impeachment witnesses explained how that helped Putin.
“First of all, to deflect from the allegations of Russian interference,” testified Holmes, who served three years in the U.S. embassy in Moscow. “Second of all, to drive a wedge between the United States and Ukraine, which Russia wants to essentially get back into its atmosphere of influence. Thirdly, to besmirch Ukraine and is leadership and degrade and erode support for Ukraine from other key partners in Europe and elsewhere.”
Hill, who served more than two years as the White House adviser on Europe and Russia and wrote a highly regarded biography of Putin, cautioned against the notion that Trump had adopted the Kremlin’s viewpoints.
“I think we have to be very careful about the way that we phrase that,” she testified. “This is a view that President Putin and the Russian security services and many actors in Russia have promoted. I think this view has also got some traction perhaps in parallel and separately here in the United States and those two things have over time started to fuse together.”
Fiona Hill and David Holmes testify Burisma was ‘code for the Bidens’ in the Trump administration
Fiona Hill, a former national security official, and diplomat David Holmes testified on Thursday that Trump administration operating in Ukraine knew that President Donald Trump viewed Burisma as "code" for former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, who sat on the company's board.
At a House impeachment hearing, Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman asked the two witnesses about a connection between calls from the White House for Ukraine to investigate Burisma and the Bidens.
"Was it apparent to you that when President Trump or anyone else was pushing for an investigation into Burisma, that the reason they wanted that investigation related to what President Trump said here, the Bidens?" Goldman asked.
Fiona Hill blasts Rudy Giuliani for blurting out ‘incendiary remarks’ on TV that came ‘back to haunt us’
Former National Security Council official Dr. Fiona Hill testified to Congress Thursday that what Rudy Giuliani was doing in Ukraine was dangerous to the United States and that she knew there would be consequences.
Staff counsel Daniel Goldman asked about who was involved in the conspiracy theories surrounding Ukraine. He asked about what John Bolton was saying about Giuliani and his "interest" in Ukraine.
"It was part of a conversation about the things that Mr. Giuliani was saying quite frequently in public," Dr. Hill said. "We saw them often or saw him often on television making these statements and I had also already brought to Ambassador Bolton's attention, the attacks, smear campaign against Ambassador [Marie] Yovanovitch and expressed great regret about how this was unfolding and, in fact, the shameful way in which Ambassador Yovanovitch was being smeared and attacked and I asked if there was anything we could do about it."
