Defenseless Republicans are ‘screwed’ as Trump impeachment hearings go public: ex-GOP spokesperson

Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, former GOP congressional spokesperson Kurt Bardella said Republican lawmakers are “screwed” as they head into the public impeachment hearings because the evidence against President Donald Trump is overwhelming.
Speaking with host Dave Gura, Bardella — who was a spokesperson for Rep. Darrell Issa (R- CA) and the House Committee on Oversight & Government Reform during the Benghazi hearings — said Republican lawmakers are being placed in a bad spot by trying to defend the president.
ADVERTISEMENT
Asked about Republicans’ complaints about how the impeachment inquiry has been conducted so far, Bardella claimed their protestations are all they have.
“Republican know that, on the substance of this investigation, they’re screwed,” he explained. “They can’t possibly defend this, you can’t defend the indefensible. So it is misdirection. The one area that they feel like they can possibly draw any kind of contrast and use their hearing time that we will see this Wednesday is talking about why the whistle-blower isn’t here, them storming depositions, this is all about the process for them.”
“Every minute we talk about the process is a minute we are not talking about the accusations made in depositions from witnesses on the phone call with the president of Ukraine and President Trump,” he added.
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
At the end of an exceedingly long and contentious interview with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), CNN host Jake Tapper flat-out told the Republican that he was lying when he repeated Ukraine talking points provided to him by President Donald Trump.
A great deal of the conversation on CNN's State of the Union focused on the influence acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney had in holding up aid to the war-torn country.
"Doesn’t it concern you that Mick Mulvaney -- it has been asserted by [Ambassador] Gordon Sondland -- that Mick Mulvaney was saying they can’t get this military aid or a White House meeting unless they publicly announced these corruption investigations which are about Burisma and the Bidens. That doesn’t concern you at all?" Tapper asked.
A Washington Post report on this past week's election in Virginia pointed out that the Republican Party is grappling with how to stem the flow of previously reliable voters who are turning their backs on them and either voting for Democrats or straying home and sitting out elections.
As the report notes, "A GOP candidate hasn’t won statewide office in Virginia since 2009. On Tuesday, Democrats gained majorities in both houses of the General Assembly for the first time in a generation; the House of Delegates swung from a 66-34 Republican edge in 2017 to a 55-45 Democratic advantage for next year’s session."
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, former GOP congressional spokesperson Kurt Bardella said Republican lawmakers are "screwed" as they head into the public impeachment hearings because the evidence against President Donald Trump is overwhelming.
Speaking with host Dave Gura, Bardella -- who was a spokesperson for Rep. Darrell Issa (R- CA) and the House Committee on Oversight & Government Reform during the Benghazi hearings -- said Republican lawmakers are being placed in a bad spot by trying to defend the president.
Asked about Republicans' complaints about how the impeachment inquiry has been conducted so far, Bardella claimed their protestations are all they have.