'Delicious tears from Bevin supporters': Libertarian Party chides GOP after splitting Kentucky vote

Published

1 min ago

on

The Libertarian Party of Kentucky this week took credit for the apparent defeat of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin (R).

After a close election on Tuesday, Democratic challenger Andy Beshear declared himself the winner with 49.2% of the vote compared to Bevin’s 48.8%. But as of Wednesday morning, Bevin was refusing to concede the race.

But that didn’t stop the Libertarian Party from taking a victory lap on Facebook, WKYT reported.

“In an ideal world, we elect Libertarian candidates and advance liberty. Failing that, we push mainstream candidates towards liberty to advance the cause,” the statement said. “But if we can’t do those things, we are always happy to split the vote in a way that causes delicious tears. Tonight there are plenty of delicious tears from Bevin supporters.”

“We split the vote,” the party added. “And we could not be more thrilled. If our friends in the major parties do not want this to happen again, they should think about passing ranked choice voting. And supporting our issues.”

“For the Bevin supporters, your tears are delicious,” the statement concluded.

