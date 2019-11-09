Dem lawmaker slaps aside GOP’s absurd demands before hearings start: ‘Surprised they didn’t ask for Obama’s birth certificate’
The House GOP have now compiled a list of witnesses that they want to call forth in the impeachment investigation, and the choices are starkly partisan — including ex-DNC staffer Alexandra Chalupa, Hunter Biden, and even the anonymous whistleblower whose identity is legally protected.
On MSNBC Saturday, Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) ripped Republicans for trying to weaponize the hearings to air their conspiracy theories.
“Can we expect to see any of these witnesses approved?” asked anchor Alex Witt.
“Well, I’ll leave that, obviously, to the committees of jurisdiction, but I would think that calling Hunter Biden or even calling the whistleblower — I mean, I’m surprised they didn’t put in a request for President Obama’s birth certificate,” said Kildee. “I mean, this is a debunked, bogus notion that somehow Hunter Biden was under investigation. He was not. That’s been very clear. But they don’t want to deal with the facts that surround the president’s behavior. They just don’t want to talk about it. So they’re going to try to talk about something else.”
“And of course, the idea that they would call the whistleblower, first of all, denies the notion that the Whistleblower Protection Act is intended to encourage people without fear, without any possible retribution, to point out wrongdoing in the United States government,” continued Kildee. “We benefit from that. That protects our democracy. And the idea that they would try to out this whistleblower in order to keep others from coming forward — let’s be clear, it’s not because they think that somehow they’re going to find something out from the whistleblower, because there are so many other fact witnesses that have come forward to corroborate what the whistle-blower pointed out.”
“Yeah, at one point, it’s almost irrelevant at this point, you know,” said Witt.
“It is,” said Kildee. “But it’s intended to send a chill into the administration, into those offices, so that anybody else who might think about pointing out one of the many wrongdoings that this administration is perpetrating will think twice before coming forward. That’s what it’s intended to do.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump will serve out his term because the conservative media are corrupt and have gone all-in
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
A few weeks back, I wrote that Richard Nixon would almost certainly have served out the remainder of his second term and gone on to become an elder statesman of the Republican Party if Fox News, OANN and the right's sprawling online media infrastructure had existed in the early 1970s. The obvious correlate is that Donald Trump would be in significantly more trouble than he is if Americans of different political persuasions all shared a common reality informed by professional news organizations in 2019.
Breaking Banner
The unbearable wrongness of William Barr
Last month, in what Jeffrey Toobin called “the worst speech given by an Attorney General of the United States in modern history,” Attorney General William Barr offered a lecture at Notre Dame Law School in which he denounced secularism as a “social pathology” that destroys the “moral order.” After blaming secularists for a host of contemporary problems — including depression, drug overdosing, and violence — Barr explained that without belief in a “transcendent Supreme Being” and adherence to “God’s eternal law,” the “possibility of any healthy community life crumbles.” Unless we follow “God’s instruction manual,” he sermonized, there will be “real-world consequences for man and society” — consequences that are not pretty, but quite grim. For without religion, there can be no “moral culture” and society will inevitably fall prey to humanity’s “capacity for great evil.”
CNN
CNN legal analyst blows a hole in Trump’s plan to extend ‘absolute immunity’ to aides who did his dirty work
On CNN Saturday, former federal prosecutor and legal analyst Michael Zeldin pointed out that President Donald Trump's aides are on shaky legal ground trying to get immunity from questioning in the impeachment probe — because courts have ruled against the executive branch on this issue before, in much lesser disputes.
"Let's talk about the White House chief of staff [Mick] Mulvaney," said anchor Fredricka Whitfield. "He's claiming he has absolute immunity when it comes to testifying in this impeachment probe. Is the law on his side?"
"I don't think so," said Zeldin. "There's been very little law that addressed this issue. The most recent case was a case where the House asked for the testimony of former White House council under George W. Bush, Harriet Miers, and the court there rejected this absolute immunity argument, saying it would make the branch of government the non co-equal. I'm trying to think of the exact language. He said it would put the House at a disadvantage to the executive branch, and he rejected that argument."