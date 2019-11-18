Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats are challenging a series of state laws that make it easier for voters to vote for Republicans: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Democrats have been fighting GOP attempts to sabotage voting rights on a number of fronts, from gerrymandering to voter suppression to felony disenfranchisement.

Now, they have set their sights on a new kind of unfair voting law: ballot ordering requirements.

This weekend, a federal judge struck down a law in Florida that requires the candidates from the governor’s party to appear first on the ballot — a law that has been on the books for 70 years under members of both parties, but, since Florida’s governorship has mainly been under Republican control for the previous two decades, has consistently given a slight advantage to the GOP.

ADVERTISEMENT

This leads to a problem known as “position bias” or “donkey voting,” where a small portion of voters are more likely to vote for the candidate who appears first, all else equal, which Democratic voting rights attorney Marc Elias argued gives Florida Republicans a 5 percent partisan advantage. A federal judge agreed, ruling that President Donald Trump cannot automatically appear first on every Florida ballot.

With their victory in Florida, Democratic groups are now looking to challenge ballot-ordering laws in multiple other states, including Arizona, Georgia, and Texas:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wants to move impeachment witnesses out of the White House: CNN says could be ‘retaliation’

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump may commit further crimes if he follows his instinct to punish officials testifying in the impeachment inquiry.

To date, the evidence presented in public impeachment hearings has been very damning, and it has angered the president.

"President Donald Trump's aides have explored moving some impeachment witnesses on loan to the White House from other agencies, such as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, back to their home departments ahead of schedule," CNN reported Monday, citing people familiar with the conversations.

Advisors have warned the president not to follow his gut on this issue.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I am a judge’: Jeanine Pirro goes bonkers as Fox News panel ends up in screaming match over impeachment

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Fox News personalities got into a shouting match over impeachment on "The Five" on Tuesday.

Juan Williams told Jeanine Pirro to, "just stop" when she complained about people "trashing" Donald Trump.

"Don't tell me to stop it! I'm a judge," Pirro claimed, despite it having been over a quarter-century since she served as a country court judge.

"For a judge, you should know better," Williams shot back.

"I know a lot more -- do not go there, do not go there," Pirro said.

The shouting continued, with an argument over whether it is Pirro or congressional Democrats who don't know what they're doing.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP operative who dated Maria Butina pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Yet another Republican operative caught up in the 2016 scandal into Russian election interference will plead guilty to federal crimes.

"Paul Erickson, the former boyfriend of convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering according to a plea agreement filed in a South Dakota federal court Monday afternoon," The Daily Beast reports. "In a two-page statement detailing the factual basis for the plea, Erickson said he conned someone called only “D.G.” into wiring him $100,000, under the pretense that the money was for a real estate investment in North Dakota."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image