Democrats demanding impeachment should be the least of Trump’s worries: Ex-Clinton official

Appearing on MSNBC with Alex Witt, former Hillary Clinton adviser Philippe Reines said new polling is showing an increased interest by the public to see Donald Trump impeached, and that the president should be very concerned with the voters who put him over the top in 2016 turning on him.
Appearing with GOP consultant Shermichael Singleton, Reines noted that independents were willing to give the New York businessman a shot in 2016 — but can’t be happy with what the end result after voting for Trump.
Talking about how voters — particularly independents — reacted in 2016, Reines asked, “Who the hell are these people? It’s understandable who they were in 2016. He [Trump] won independents 46 to 43, maybe they believed what he was saying, maybe wanted to believe because they didn’t like his competitor.”
“They now have, going on a three-year record,” he continued. “Trump himself said, ‘What do you have to lose?’ and we now have a record of what we had to lose. In simple terms we have lost our country.”
“The thing that should scare him, which is exactly what Shermichael said, it’s not the Democratic numbers that are changing on impeachment,” he continued, “Democrats have been upwards on 90 percent from the beginning. It’s independents, it’s young people, it’s people that skewed his way and put him in office, and those are the exact people who are leaning towards impeachment and his removal.”
The other day, while listening to that liberal bastion, NPR, the newscaster mentioned that another witness had given testimony that would be damaging to Trump in the House’s impeachment inquiry. In a transition so seamless it was an integral part of the story, the anchor immediately went on to say that Republicans claim the process is flawed, illegitimate, and partisan.
Well, yes. But is this news? Of course, they object to the process. Don’t criminals object to being arrested? Don’t speeders object to getting a speeding ticket? The only reason to give the Republicans’ objection essentially equivalent status to damning testimony in a Presidential impeachment inquiry would be if it were valid.
During his brief press availability after returning to the White House from New York, President Donald Trump was asked about reported testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman about his notorious Ukraine call where he offered to release foreign aid in return for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, which led the president make a not-too-subtle threat.
Asked about his claim that Vindman is a "Never-Trumper," the president shot back, "We'll be showing that to you real soon," and then refused to elaborate on what he meant.
That set off Twitter commenters who saw it an additional salvo by Trump and White House officials to intimidate the national security specialist, with the implication that White House is looking for dirt on him.
As President Donald Trump's rambling South Lawn press availability came to a close on Sunday, after returning from New York City, the president was asked about the expanding House impeachment inquiry and used that as a springboard to attack -- in order -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco and then the whole state of California where he is not particularly popular.
Addressing the House vote that formalized the expanding impeachment hearings, Trump launched a personal attack on Pelosi by blurting, "I think Nancy Pelosi has lost her mind."
"I think, frankly that she should go home to San Francisco," he continued. "If you look at what is happening to her district, her district is going to hell. With homeless that they're not taking care of, with needles all over the streets, with tents, with people, with sanitation, with horrible things being washed into the ocean -- the Pacific Ocean."