‘Demonstrably false’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo destroys Trump’s conspiracy theories one by one in epic rant

CNN’s Chris Cuomo appeared on Thanksgiving to address President Donald Trump’s need to perpetuate false conspiracy theories to justify his attacks.

The latest claim by the president is that he’s somehow being denied due process in the impeachment investigations. Cuomo smacked down the claim, showing the list of witnesses Republicans called to testify before the House Intelligence Committee over the past weeks. The GOP’s problem, however, is that their own witnesses revealed that Trump attempted to bribe Ukraine in an “aid for dirt” effort.

As the official impeachment inquiry moves to the Judiciary Committee, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) invited the president and his lawyers to attend and participate in the proceedings. After all of his complaints and bluster, Trump is now “undecided” whether’s he’ll participate.

“Now we are hearing the White House may not send a lawyer to next week’s hearing even though he’s been given two bites of the apple,” said Cuomo. “Why would he when he’s got people like these guys who made it their mission to cover, confuse, conflate. Congress is doing the work for him when they are supposed to be looking at him.”

Meanwhile, Trump had found a new conspiracy theory excusing Russia for hacking the 2016 election: blame Ukraine.

“The notion is demonstrably false,” Cuomo explained. “Every intel chief there says the same thing. Wasn’t Ukraine. Ditto for an investigation by Senate Republicans. Wasn’t Ukraine. Mueller spent 30 pages detailing how Russia did it. Who says Ukraine? Trump allies and this guy.”

Cuomo then played a video of Putin deciding he was going to blame Ukraine for his work done by spies and officials.

Trump’s latest conspiracy theory is that the Democratic Party server is somehow in Ukraine because they hired a cybersecurity firm named Crowdstrike, based in California. Somehow Trump decided that Crowdstrike took the server and flew it to the Ukraine because one of the co-founders of the company was born in Russia (not Ukraine). The claim is demonstrably false. He also claims that the FBI never looked at the server, another false claim. The FBI was among the first called by the DNC to come and examine the server.

Cuomo went on to wholely debunk the conspiracy theory that Vice President Joe Biden had anything to do with some conspiracy in Ukraine to stop investigations and was creating corruption. In fact, it was Biden that was working on behalf of international allies to stop corruption in the country. Trump has twisted his own bribery into being the fault of the Bidens. Meanwhile, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani was angling for his own work with Ukraine gas companies.

Watch the rest of Cuomo’s epic debunking in the video below: