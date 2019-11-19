Devin Nunes defends discredited Hill columnist John Solomon in bonkers opening statement
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) delivered a opening statement on Tuesday in which he attacked the mainstream media while praising a former columnist for The Hill whose work has been widely discredited by multiple witnesses in the impeachment inquiry.
Columnist John Solomon, whose debunked opinion columns about Ukraine helped Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani spread conspiracy theories about Ukraine supposedly being responsible for interference in the 2016 presidential election, has come under heavy criticism and The Hill announced this week that it would conduct a factual review of all his past work on Ukraine.
To Nunes, however, this review was evidence of a nefarious plot against President Donald Trump.
“The Hill told its staff yesterday that it would conduct a review of Solomon’s Ukraine reporting — and this is just three days after a Democrat on this committee told a Hill writer that she would stop speaking to The Hill because it had run Solomon’s stories,” Nunes fumed. “And she urged the writer to relay her concerns to The Hill’s management. So now that Solomon’s reporting is a problem for the Democrats, it is a problem for the media as well!”
Nunes concluded with a rant in which he accused Democrats of being “puppet masters” for the media.
“The media, of course, are free to act as Democrat puppets and they are free to lurch from the Russia hoax to the Ukraine hoax at the direction of their puppet masters,” he said. “But they cannot reasonably expect to do so without alienating half the country who voted for the president that they are trying to expel.”
CNN
‘You can hear Republican talking points disintegrating’ during Vindman testimony: CNN’s Toobin
The testimonies of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and State Department official Jennifer Williams on Tuesday offered damaging accounts of their concerns about President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin came away impressed by the two officials' testimony, and he said they made a significant dent into the Republican Party's strategy to defend Trump.
"There was a sound you can hear during a lot of the testimony today, which was Republican talking points disintegrating, like crystals falling apart," he said.
‘I’m an American’: Lt Col Vindman laughs off GOP counsel’s attempts to question his loyalty
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman laughed off questions about an offer by a Ukrainian official to serve as that country's defense minister.
The Soviet-born Vindman, who emigrated to the U.S. as a child and later served in the Iraq War, agreed that a Ukrainian official had offered him the government position three times during an official visit for the inauguration of the country's new president, Volodymyr Zelensky.
"I don't know (why the position was offered), but every single time I dismissed it," Vindman said. "Upon returning I notified my chain of command and the appropriate counter-intelligence folks about the offer."
‘Ranking member, it’s Lt Col’: Vindman corrects Devin Nunes in testy exchange over House Intelligence Committee rules
The third day of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump started with testimony from two more witnesses: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (National Security Council director for European affairs) and Jennifer Williams (foreign policy adviser for Vice President Mike Pence). After House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Democratic Party attorney Daniel Goldman questioned Vindman and Williams extensively on Tuesday morning, Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (a member of the House Intelligence Committee) had a chance to ask them some questions. And things got testy right away.