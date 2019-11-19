Devin Nunes defends discredited Hill columnist John Solomon in bonkers opening statement

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) delivered a opening statement on Tuesday in which he attacked the mainstream media while praising a former columnist for The Hill whose work has been widely discredited by multiple witnesses in the impeachment inquiry.

Columnist John Solomon, whose debunked opinion columns about Ukraine helped Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani spread conspiracy theories about Ukraine supposedly being responsible for interference in the 2016 presidential election, has come under heavy criticism and The Hill announced this week that it would conduct a factual review of all his past work on Ukraine.

To Nunes, however, this review was evidence of a nefarious plot against President Donald Trump.

“The Hill told its staff yesterday that it would conduct a review of Solomon’s Ukraine reporting — and this is just three days after a Democrat on this committee told a Hill writer that she would stop speaking to The Hill because it had run Solomon’s stories,” Nunes fumed. “And she urged the writer to relay her concerns to The Hill’s management. So now that Solomon’s reporting is a problem for the Democrats, it is a problem for the media as well!”

Nunes concluded with a rant in which he accused Democrats of being “puppet masters” for the media.

“The media, of course, are free to act as Democrat puppets and they are free to lurch from the Russia hoax to the Ukraine hoax at the direction of their puppet masters,” he said. “But they cannot reasonably expect to do so without alienating half the country who voted for the president that they are trying to expel.”

Watch the video below.