Devin Nunes grimaces as Schiff calls recess in devastating Sondland testimony

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) grimaced as the Democratic counsel finished questioning Gordon Sondland.

The EU ambassador directly implicated President Donald Trump and other senior administration officials in the scheme to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden in exchange for a White House visit and the release of military aid.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called for a brief recess after the House Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman finished his round of questioning — and Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee’s ranking member, shot a pained look at GOP counsel Stephen Castor.

Nunes then grimaced as Schiff gaveled the impeachment hearing into a five- to 10-minute recess.

It’s not clear whether Republicans were prepared for Sondland to flip, because Nunes warned the ambassador in his own opening statement that House Democrats intended to smear his reputation.