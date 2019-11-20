Devin Nunes grimaces as Schiff calls recess in devastating Sondland testimony
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) grimaced as the Democratic counsel finished questioning Gordon Sondland.
The EU ambassador directly implicated President Donald Trump and other senior administration officials in the scheme to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of Joe Biden in exchange for a White House visit and the release of military aid.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called for a brief recess after the House Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman finished his round of questioning — and Nunes, the House Intelligence Committee’s ranking member, shot a pained look at GOP counsel Stephen Castor.
Nunes then grimaced as Schiff gaveled the impeachment hearing into a five- to 10-minute recess.
It’s not clear whether Republicans were prepared for Sondland to flip, because Nunes warned the ambassador in his own opening statement that House Democrats intended to smear his reputation.
Gordon Sondland’s explosive televised testimony piles more pressure on Trump and Giuliani
The US ambassador to the European Union told an impeachment hearing Wednesday that he followed President Donald Trump's orders in seeking a "quid pro quo" deal for Ukraine to probe a political rival in exchange for a White House summit.
In explosive televised testimony, Sondland -- whose appearance was being watched especially closely as he was a Trump ally -- said he believed the president was pressing Ukraine to investigate his potential 2020 challenger Joe Biden.
"We followed the president's orders," Sondland testified before the House Intelligence Committee.
He said that Trump forced US diplomats to work with his personal lawyer, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani.
‘Far deeper and broader than Watergate’: Ex-US diplomat appalled at scope of Trump’s corruption
R. Nicholas Burns, a longtime diplomat who served as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs under former President George W. Bush, found himself shocked and appalled by the scope of corruption under President Donald Trump.
Reacting to European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland's devastating impeachment inquiry testimony, in which he confirmed there was a quid pro quo that involved arranging a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in exchange for launching investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden, Burns argued that the current scandal is bigger than anything he's ever seen.
Ken Starr suggests Sondland’s testimony could prompt GOP to ‘make a trip to the White House’ and ask Trump to resign
In the run-up to the release of Gordon Sondland's opening statement for this Wednesday's impeachment hearings, Fox News contributor Ken Starr suggested that Sondland's testimony could cause GOP senators to push for President Trump's resignation.
“The real issue is the senators are watching,” Starr said. “Are senators going to now say in light of what we hear today, it’s going to be a long day even with the ambassador alone, in light of what we have heard, ‘We need to make a trip down to the White House’?"
"That historic example set during the Nixon presidency," Starr continued. "From what I’ve been able to glean I don’t think that’s going to happen. But obviously what happens today could—has the potential to be a game-changer."