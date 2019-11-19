Devin Nunes ‘needs a hug’: Impeachment viewers ridicule Republicans as their witnesses’ testimony backfires

Reps. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and Micahel Turner (R-OH) complained in the open House Intelligence Committee Tuesday that the hearings were going longer and Democrats were adding time to the 45 minutes they’d reserved for each side to question witnesses.

In past hearings run by Republicans, the questioning was cut significantly short, where Democrats are allowing for as many minutes as needed for both sides. It’s unknown why Nunes was so concerned about the time, he claimed that people were turning off their televisions, which is contrary to what has been reported about the ratings for the hearings, which have doubled.

The complaints earned significant mockery from interview viewers watching the hearings, questioning what Nunes has scheduled that he would otherwise be doing.

You can see the mockery below:

Nunes has run out of material — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 19, 2019

Nunes needs a hug. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) November 19, 2019

Ooh, ooh, Nunes is mad because Schiff just used a little extra chunk of time he'd built into the committee rules to great effect. Goldman used the chunk of time to effectively box Volker in and expose a major credibility problem. — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 19, 2019

How unprepared was @DevinNunes for @RepAdamSchiff adding 15min per side there? He spitballed for a few min, then tried to hand of Q’s to other members. Not allowed. Yielded back 9min. — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) November 19, 2019

.@realDonaldTrump-You need to fire your defense attorney, Devin Nunes. He did terrible. He also was sweating like he just got back from a weeklong bender with Matt Gaetz. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 19, 2019

Devin Nunes has Big Sucks-To-Be-In-The-Minority Energy — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 19, 2019

Nunes says this is a “magical” 15-minute round of staff questioning; Schiff notes it’s spelled out in the resolution that passed the House. Then Nunes calls the witnesses “your witnesses” — even though the GOP requested these two testify — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 19, 2019

One takeaway for what it’s worth: @DevinNunes is a stupid, partisan hack. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 19, 2019

Nunes now objecting to Schiff giving both sides an extra 15 minutes to have counsel question witnesses — even though he admits it was allowed in the rules passed by the House. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 19, 2019

Now Devin Nunes is complaining that he he has 15 more minutes.

He clearly wasn’t prepared, and has nothing, so he’s just moving his mouth now. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 19, 2019

Nunes is coming across as a sniveling, incompetent shithead. True to form. https://t.co/WXJwAYnHmI — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) November 19, 2019

Nunes now scrambling because he can't fill 15 minutes. Now claiming that these are not GOP witnesses, which is an out-and-out lie. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 19, 2019

Does Nunes think using the words “drug deal“ will help matters? He prefaces every comment by admitting he’s talking to the people at home, and then objects to the rules that were passed by his own party. And then complains that he wants it all shut down. Transparency and all. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 19, 2019

#DevinNunesIsAnIdiot is trending, but don't tell @DevinNunes because he might sue a kitten or puppy or a decorated war veteran. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) November 19, 2019

STRONG sign of how badly #ImpeachmentHearing has gone for Trump Tuesday. Nunes says Volker, Morrison are "your witnesses" to Schiff. Nope. Here's Nunes letter asking for Morrison-Volker as GOP witnesses. Turns out that they both confirmed #Ukrainegate.https://t.co/6FWpEWXloK — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) November 19, 2019