Diplomat’s testimony implicates multiple Fox News hosts in Giuliani’s ‘campaign of slander’ against ambassador

Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent told congressional investigators last month that Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani relied on multiple hosts at Fox News to amplify his “campaign of slander” against former United States ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
In a transcript of testimony released on Thursday, Kent recalled how a coordinated campaign attacking Yovanovitch started ramping up this past March, starting with an editorial in The Hill by conservative John Solomon. From there, he said, “both the Hannity Show and the Laura Ingraham show covered this topic extensively.”
Kent also testified that Solomon’s article was loaded with inaccurate information that he says may have even been “entirely made up in full cloth.”
“It was primarily non-truths and non-sequiturs,” he explained.
He then went on to detail how this campaign pushed out multiple false stories about the embassy’s activities that included a supposed disinformation campaign against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, a coverup of purportedly nefarious activities by the Bidens, and funding from billionaire George Soros.
From there, attacks on Yovanovitch grew even more intense, and were subsequently amplified by both President Donald Trump himself and Donald Trump Jr.
