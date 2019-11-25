Quantcast
‘Disgusted’ lifelong GOP voter quits party after Republicans smear impeachment witnesses

Published

1 hour ago

on

P. Ryan Hussey, a lifelong Republican voter from Kansas, quit his party over the weekend with a scathing letter sent to Sens. Pat Roberts (R-KS) and Jerry Moran (R-KS).

In his letter, Hussey said that he has long been disturbed by the party’s transformation under President Donald Trump, but that the party’s behavior during House impeachment hearings has been “too much to stomach.”

“The straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back occurred during the past few weeks when Republican House Intelligence Committee members abandoned all semblance of sanity,” he wrote. “I was disgusted to hear members of my former party challenge the patriotism of a career military veteran and intelligence officer simply because his testimony did not subscribe to their shallow narrative.”

Hussey went on to shred the GOP for pushing bogus conspiracy theories about Ukraine hacking the Democratic National Committee that he called “textbook Russian disinformation.”

The bottom line, Hussey concluded, is that he “could no longer, in good faith, consider myself part of a party that subscribed to these absurd positions.”

Read the whole letter below.

