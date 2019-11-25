‘Disgusted’ lifelong GOP voter quits party after Republicans smear impeachment witnesses

P. Ryan Hussey, a lifelong Republican voter from Kansas, quit his party over the weekend with a scathing letter sent to Sens. Pat Roberts (R-KS) and Jerry Moran (R-KS).
In his letter, Hussey said that he has long been disturbed by the party’s transformation under President Donald Trump, but that the party’s behavior during House impeachment hearings has been “too much to stomach.”
“The straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back occurred during the past few weeks when Republican House Intelligence Committee members abandoned all semblance of sanity,” he wrote. “I was disgusted to hear members of my former party challenge the patriotism of a career military veteran and intelligence officer simply because his testimony did not subscribe to their shallow narrative.”
Hussey went on to shred the GOP for pushing bogus conspiracy theories about Ukraine hacking the Democratic National Committee that he called “textbook Russian disinformation.”
The bottom line, Hussey concluded, is that he “could no longer, in good faith, consider myself part of a party that subscribed to these absurd positions.”
Read the whole letter below.
Happy Holidays!
… from all of us at Raw Story. In this season of giving, we want to thank you for visiting our site, and we hope you have a safe and joyful holiday season. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. This year, we’ve revealed efforts to sabotage solar power, exposed billionaire tax evasion by a major Trump donor and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
As the year comes to a close, we need your support to continue our reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.