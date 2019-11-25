‘Blatantly impeachable’: Attorney Neal Katyal shows how Dems have Trump nailed on bribery charges

Attorney Neal Katyal has written an entire book making the case for the impeachment of President Donald Trump — and he believes that Democrats have the president nailed dead to rights on soliciting bribery.
Newsweek has published an excerpt of the book, titled “Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump,” in which Katyal outlines the reasons that America’s founders included the power of impeachment in the Constitution, and why Trump has most certainly met the standard by which presidents should be impeached.
Katyal notes that bribery is one of the specific justifications cited for impeachment in the Constitution, and he thinks there’s a rock-solid case to be made that Trump is guilty of this very offense.
“Section 201(b)(2) of the criminal code says it is a crime if a public official ‘directly or indirectly, corruptly demands, seeks, receives, accepts, or agrees to receive or accept anything of value personally or for any other person or entity, in return for…an official act,'” he writes. “That fits President Donald Trump’s conduct with Ukraine to a T, which is why Speaker Nancy Pelosi referenced bribery specifically.”
In fact, Katyal thinks that the case against Trump is so clear that Democrats don’t even have to definitively prove that the president was withholding military aid to Ukraine until it agreed to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
“The problem arises when the president asks a foreign power for a personal favor — one that doesn’t align with the interests of those he represents,” he writes. “When a president abdicates his duty in front of another country, he leaves himself, and our nation, vulnerable to blackmail.”
Read the entire excerpt here.
