DOJ report clears FBI’s Russia probe of any anti-Trump political bias
Despite President Donald Trump ordering the Dept. of Justice to investigate the FBI amid false far right wing conspiracy theories the president himself has spread, the DOJ’s inspector general will issue a report clearing the Bureau’s Russia probe of any anti-Trump political bias.
The several-hundred page report will find that the investigation into Russia’s attack on the U.S. 2016 election and into the actions of Donald Trump and his associates was “legally and factually justified,” The Washington Post reports.
“In broad terms, the report refutes accusations of a political conspiracy by senior law enforcement officials against the Trump campaign to favor Democrat Hillary Clinton, while also knocking the bureau for procedural shortcomings,” according to the Post.
The report, due to be made public December 9, will find that the FBI did its job without politicizing its work. That will be a hard pill for the president and his supporters to swallow, but the DOJ watchdog has a tidbit to calm their appetite.
The report, according to the Post, will reveal that “a low-level FBI lawyer … altered an email to the Justice Department as part of the process for renewing the FISA warrant” against former Trump campaign foreign policy aide Carter Page.
That reportedly does not change the valid basis for the FISA warrant.
That FBI employee reportedly has been “removed” from the Bureau and is under criminal investigation.
The inspector general also “identified a number of problems in the bureau’s process for handling FISA applications, including in how it forwards material to the National Security Division for review, the officials said.”
Ultimately, the conspiracy theories of President Trump and his supporters are conspiracy theories. The report will not offer them much fodder.
More people are watching impeachment hearings than Trump’s last season of Celebrity Apprentice
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and President Donald Trump have tried to promote the idea that somehow Americans aren't watching the impeachment hearings and that their ratings are terrible.
Axios reported Friday evening that the Thursday hearings garnered 11.3 million viewers during the day-time. For context, that's an astounding number. The top ratings getter during the day is syndicated Dr. Phil episodes, who leads the way with 3.45 million viewers per episode so far this season and "Ellen" had 2.668 million.
Donald Trump is obsessed with impeachment — and lashing out
An irate Donald Trump said Friday he welcomes the prospect of an impeachment trial, as the US leader lashed out at "crazy" and "corrupt" opponents probing potential abuse of presidential power.
After a week of dramatic impeachment testimony from current and former administration officials, an embattled Trump took to a favorite broadcaster to air a long, occasionally incoherent list of grievances -- against the FBI, his political adversaries, impeachment inquiry leaders, the "deep state," and more.
"These people are sick," Trump raged down the telephone line to Fox at the start of a 53-minute tirade that showed how angered and unsettled he has been by an impeachment inquiry that threatens his presidency.
Intelligence agencies briefed the Senate on Russian propaganda blaming Ukraine — Republicans didn’t believe it
Friday it was revealed that Russia has worked on a disinformation campaign to blame Ukraine for the 2016 election meddling.
Every U.S. and international intelligence agency (other than Russia) has confirmed that Russia was at fault for the election meddling. Facebook and Twitter released information about the costs and ad buys done by Russian disinformation campaigns. Yet, Russia is now attempting to blame Ukraine.