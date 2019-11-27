DOJ’s inspector general report debunks Trump’s claims about the FBI spying on him: NY Times
In a highly anticipated report due out this December 9, the Justice Department’s inspector general is expected to find that there’s no evidence that the FBI spied on the Trump campaign in 2016 during their investigation into alleged Russian collusion, The New York Times reports.
The findings undercut a major narrative disseminated by President Trump, his most vocal supporters, and elements of the right-wing media, who claimed that the “Deep State” illegally spied on the Trump’s campaign in an ongoing attempt to undermine his candidacy, and ultimately his presidency.
The inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, also found that the FBI was not politically motivated when the agency pursued a secret wiretap on a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page.
The report was not without criticism of FBI leaders, however, saying that some of the methods the FBI used to obtain the wiretap were rife with “errors and omissions.”
Washington Post columnist explains the sinister reasons Trump wants a ‘War on Thanksgiving’
Washington Post columnist Max Boot believes that President Donald Trump wants a "War on Thanksgiving" for very sinister reasons.
During his Florida rally Tuesday, Trump announced that "some people" don't want to say "Thanksgiving" anymore. It was a claim that was news to progressives on Twitter, joking that no one told them. A liberal Twitter account mocked the claim with the hashtag #WhatLiberalsCallThanksgiving, to which many replied: "Thanksgiving."
Panicked Giuliani attorney forces him to call to Trump to say ‘insurance policy’ threat was only a ‘joke’
Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani have reportedly insisted that he tell the president of the United States that he was only joking when he said that he had an "insurance policy" to prevent him from being thrown "under the bus."
Reuters reported that attorney Robert Costello told Giuliani to take back his claim about having dirt on President Donald Trump.
The attorney, Robert Costello, said Giuliani “at my insistence” had called Trump “within the last day” to emphasize that he had not been serious when he said he had an “insurance policy, if thrown under the bus.”
Commentary
‘America First’ is another Trump fraud: Watchdog reveals how foreign companies steal US defense secrets
While Donald Trump declares his policy is “America First,” yet another government watchdog report shreds that claim.
Congress requires that all Defense Department work at home be done by American companies. After all, we wouldn’t want a Shanghai electronics maker, operating as a front for the Chinese military, to put even one transistor in America’s military command-and-control systems. We wouldn’t want a Kremlin front to secretly slip engine kill switches in our fighter-bombers.
But foreign firms often successfully pose as American-owned and -operated, according to a new report by the Government Accounting Office, the investigative arm of our Congress.