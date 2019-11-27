DOJ’s inspector general report debunks Trump’s claims about the FBI spying on him: NY Times

In a highly anticipated report due out this December 9, the Justice Department’s inspector general is expected to find that there’s no evidence that the FBI spied on the Trump campaign in 2016 during their investigation into alleged Russian collusion, The New York Times reports.

The findings undercut a major narrative disseminated by President Trump, his most vocal supporters, and elements of the right-wing media, who claimed that the “Deep State” illegally spied on the Trump’s campaign in an ongoing attempt to undermine his candidacy, and ultimately his presidency.

The inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, also found that the FBI was not politically motivated when the agency pursued a secret wiretap on a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page.

The report was not without criticism of FBI leaders, however, saying that some of the methods the FBI used to obtain the wiretap were rife with “errors and omissions.”

