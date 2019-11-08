Dollar Flight Club helps members save up to 90% on air travel
Whether you’re finally taking that vacation or just returning home for the holidays, air travel can be really expensive. If you want to spend less, consider joining the Dollar Flight Club.
This service seeks out deals on flights from your favorite airports, and sends you alerts via email and the mobile app. Membership is normally $69 per year, but you can sign up today for just $19.99 through the RawStory Store.
Every so often, airlines run deals on certain routes. You probably would not find these reduced prices through a simple search. But as a member of the Dollar Flight Club, you receive an alert for every price drop via email or the app (iOS and Android).
To narrow down the deals, the platform asks you to select five departure airports. This means you only receive relevant alerts. Because the Dollar Flight Club is based on subscriptions, the alerts contain no ads.
However, members do get perks and discounts from Dollar Flight Club partners, including Topo Designs, Huckberry, Fodor’s Travel, and more. It adds up to be an appealing package.
Worth $69, one-year subscriptions are now only $19.99. Alternatively, you can purchase a two-year subscription for $39, saving more than 50 percent.
Stack Commerce
Dollar Flight Club helps members save up to 90% on air travel
Whether you’re finally taking that vacation or just returning home for the holidays, air travel can be really expensive. If you want to spend less, consider joining the Dollar Flight Club.
This service seeks out deals on flights from your favorite airports, and sends you alerts via email and the mobile app. Membership is normally $69 per year, but you can sign up today for just $19.99 through the RawStory Store.
Stack Commerce
Learn to master all of Adobe Creative Cloud with these courses
A great orator can shift the viewpoint of millions of people with a carefully composed speech. But sometimes, images speak louder than words.
If you want to learn how to create compelling visual content, the Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle provides the perfect education. It contains 12 hands-on video courses, focusing on the software used by top creative professionals (software not included). Get all of this training now for $39 at the Raw Story Store.
Stack Commerce
You can get these $260 noise-cancelling headphones for only $70 today
We live in an age where those who shout the loudest reap the rewards. If you would like to escape the noise, you should definitely consider the TREBLAB Z2 headphones.
With noise-cancelling technology and 35 hours of battery life, these premium headphones offer a great upgrade for music lovers. They are normally priced at $259.99, but for a limited time you can pick them up for just $69.99 at the Raw Story Store.