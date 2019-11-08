Dollar Flight Club helps members save up to 90% on air travel

Whether you’re finally taking that vacation or just returning home for the holidays, air travel can be really expensive. If you want to spend less, consider joining the Dollar Flight Club.

This service seeks out deals on flights from your favorite airports, and sends you alerts via email and the mobile app. Membership is normally $69 per year, but you can sign up today for just $19.99 through the RawStory Store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every so often, airlines run deals on certain routes. You probably would not find these reduced prices through a simple search. But as a member of the Dollar Flight Club, you receive an alert for every price drop via email or the app (iOS and Android).

To narrow down the deals, the platform asks you to select five departure airports. This means you only receive relevant alerts. Because the Dollar Flight Club is based on subscriptions, the alerts contain no ads.

However, members do get perks and discounts from Dollar Flight Club partners, including Topo Designs, Huckberry, Fodor’s Travel, and more. It adds up to be an appealing package.

Worth $69, one-year subscriptions are now only $19.99. Alternatively, you can purchase a two-year subscription for $39, saving more than 50 percent.