Don Lemon notes the GOP panic after their own witnesses gave testimony harming Trump: ‘Worried much?’

CNN anchor Don Lemon explained how witnesses called by Republicans in the impeachment inquiry destoryed the defenses employed by President Donald Trump and his allies.

“Now, let’s just be honest, the shakedown — that’s exactly what it is — the shakedown is exposed, people,” Lemon said.

“And the evidence comes from the Republican’s own witnesses,” he noted. “The former envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker — who resigned just one day after the release of the whistleblower’s report — telling the president’s defenders exactly what they did not want to hear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They called him apparently expecting him to say what he said in his closed-door testimony, that he saw no evidence of a quid pro quo, or let’s call it for what it is again — a shakedown,” he continued. “Well, now he says he was wrong.”

The host broke down the testimony of Volker and former NSC official Tim Morrison.

“Worried much?” Lemon asked Republicans. “Worried that the first witnesses called by the Republicans aren’t exactly saying what you want to hear, what you want them to say?”

Watch: