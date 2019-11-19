Quantcast
Connect with us

Don Lemon notes the GOP panic after their own witnesses gave testimony harming Trump: ‘Worried much?’

Published

24 mins ago

on

CNN anchor Don Lemon explained how witnesses called by Republicans in the impeachment inquiry destoryed the defenses employed by President Donald Trump and his allies.

“Now, let’s just be honest, the shakedown — that’s exactly what it is — the shakedown is exposed, people,” Lemon said.

“And the evidence comes from the Republican’s own witnesses,” he noted. “The former envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker — who resigned just one day after the release of the whistleblower’s report — telling the president’s defenders exactly what they did not want to hear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“They called him apparently expecting him to say what he said in his closed-door testimony, that he saw no evidence of a quid pro quo, or let’s call it for what it is again — a shakedown,” he continued. “Well, now he says he was wrong.”

The host broke down the testimony of Volker and former NSC official Tim Morrison.

“Worried much?” Lemon asked Republicans. “Worried that the first witnesses called by the Republicans aren’t exactly saying what you want to hear, what you want them to say?”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Trump’s White House sent out anti-Vindman talking points — trashing their own staffer

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's war on his own employees escalated on Tuesday when the White House spread talking points designed to result in a coordinated attack on a decorated active-duty Army officer.

"The Trump White House has taken the extraordinary step of distributing talking points to allies of the president trashing one of its employees," The Daily Beast reported after obtaining a copy of the document.

"On Tuesday morning, White House aide Julia Hahn emailed Trump surrogates under the subject line, “Vindman’s Complaints Are Nothing More Than Policy Disagreements,” according to messages reviewed by The Daily Beast. Hahn, a Steve Bannon protege and one of his former allies in the White House, works on outreach and communications involving pro-Trump talking heads and other players in conservative media," The Beast reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Don Lemon notes the GOP panic after their own witnesses gave testimony harming Trump: ‘Worried much?’

Published

24 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

CNN anchor Don Lemon explained how witnesses called by Republicans in the impeachment inquiry destoryed the defenses employed by President Donald Trump and his allies.

"Now, let's just be honest, the shakedown -- that's exactly what it is -- the shakedown is exposed, people," Lemon said.

"And the evidence comes from the Republican's own witnesses," he noted. "The former envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker -- who resigned just one day after the release of the whistleblower's report -- telling the president's defenders exactly what they did not want to hear."

"They called him apparently expecting him to say what he said in his closed-door testimony, that he saw no evidence of a quid pro quo, or let's call it for what it is again -- a shakedown," he continued. "Well, now he says he was wrong."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump declares it was a ‘great day for the GOP’ — and is mercilessly ridiculed for his absurd claim

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump responded to the end of the day's impeachment hearings by saying that it was a great day for the Republican Party and for the United States. There were many people who disagreed, however.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1196958035127783427

Every person who testified before Congress has said that Trump's obsession with Joe Biden was concerning enough to alert others. Even National Security Council aide Tim Morrison stressed that he didn’t believe there was anything inappropriate about the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. But when Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL) asked him why then he felt the need to report it if there was nothing wrong, Morrison struggled to find an answer.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image