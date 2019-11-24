Donald Trump brutally fact-checked by his own Justice Department on ’60 Minutes’ for Ukraine conspiracies

President Donald Trump and his allies have tried to promote a conspiracy theory that Ukraine was behind the 2016 hack of the Democratic Party. While every intelligence agency (except Russia’s) has said that it was Russia, the president and Republican officials disagree.

Sunday, “60 Minutes” did an epic fact-check on the president and his GOP pals citing Trump’s own Justice Department, which charged at least 12 Russian citizens for their involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are at least two open cases against Russians for interfering with the U.S. presidential and congressional races. What is often forgotten, however, is that the Russians also hacked the Republican Party’s servers. It’s unclear if Russia still has access to the information by the GOP and if they’re using it behind the scenes.

CBS News interviewed Robert Anderson a 21-year veteran of the FBI’s counterintelligence and cyber divisions. His career has surrounded tracking Moscow’s spy agencies: the FSB, SVR, and, especially, the GRU.

“The GRU is military intelligence. So when we look at the attacks that happened during our presidential races in 2016 you had military organizations inside of Russia attacking our infrastructure,” Anderson told CBS’s Bill Whitaker.

He explained that those involved in the Russian efforts are hackers as well as soldiers.

“And in most cases, in most of these units, they’re not just hackers, they’re probably some of the best mathematical minds in Russia,” he continued. “These are seasoned professionals that have worked their way up the ranks to be in these units to carry out these strategic attacks on behalf of that country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shockingly, all of it is still going on.

“The Russians never left,” Anderson said. “I can guarantee you in 2016 after this all hit the news, they never left. They didn’t stop doing what they’re doing.”

He explained that Russia doesn’t do just “one-time things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former special counsel Robert Mueller was criticized for charging the Russians, who aren’t likely to see any kind of justice. But Assistant Attorney General John Demers explained that there was more to the charges than a useless indictment.

“That really happened. And we believe that if we had to we could prove that in court tomorrow using only admissible, non-classified evidence to 12 jurors,” he said. “The purpose of the indictment isn’t just [the 12 Russians], although that’s certainly one of the purposes. The purpose of this kind of indictment is even to educate the public.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He called the 29-page indictment a page-turner that tracked each action by the 12 Russians, sometimes even by the keystroke.

The Department of Justice is in court Monday for the case.

See the details in the shocking videos below — and watch the full video at CBS:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former FBI spy-hunter Robert Anderson says Russia’s goals today are the same as in the Soviet era: to sow discord in the U.S. and doubt about our democracy around the world. https://t.co/HYmM7sEJ3a pic.twitter.com/nDPbwyvYO0 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 25, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not different than Watergate” Kelly Ward Burton was executive director of the DCCC when Russian hackers stole millions of dollars worth of internal campaign research. She was shocked when stolen materials was used in a negative adhttps://t.co/qN1s0rbxvP pic.twitter.com/wlseKlcuJv — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 25, 2019

Russian hackers created a character named Guccifer 2.0 to disseminate the material they stole in the lead up to the 2016 election. They didn’t just interfere in the presidential race; they also tried to undermine Democrats running for Congress https://t.co/hIeIFCif1D pic.twitter.com/MEeQtunZjK — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 25, 2019