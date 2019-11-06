Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump Jr. recklessly tweets out name of ‘alleged whistleblower’

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., shared the name of an alleged whistleblower with millions of his followers on Twitter.

Trump Jr. sent the tweet on Wednesday despite concerns for the whistleblower’s safety.

In his tweet, the president’s son linked to a Breitbart.com article which speculated that the person who blew the whistle on the president’s dealing with Ukraine had also “worked closely” with anti-Trump forces during the 2016 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raw Story has chosen not to reprint the name of the alleged whistleblower at this time.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr. recklessly tweets out name of ‘alleged whistleblower’

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s EU ambassador Gordon Sondland faces perjury accusation from impeachment witness Fiona Hill

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Lee Wolosky, the attorney representing national security official Fiona Hill suggested on Twitter that President Donald Trump's ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, lied under oath in his impeachment testimony:

Sondland has fabricated communications with Dr. Hill, none of which were over coffee. Dr. Hill told Sondland what she told lawmakers — the lack of coordination on Ukraine was distastorous, and the circumstances of the dismissal of Amb Yovanovitch shameful.

— Lee Wolosky (@LeeWolosky) November 6, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Malignant narcissist’ Trump gets brutally mocked for cheerful stock market tweet after GOP’s stunning losses

Published

51 mins ago

on

November 6, 2019

By

President Donald Trump tweeted out a cheerful update on the stock market following Republican losses in Kentucky and Virginia -- and other social media users dunked him in mockery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high Monday, but analysts warned the next decade could be far weaker for investors.

That didn't stop the president from boasting about the short-term gains in the wake of losses by his close ally, Gov. Matt Bevin, and GOP legislators in Virginia.

"Stock Markets (all three) hit another ALL TIME & HISTORIC HIGH yesterday!" Trump tweeted. "You are sooo lucky to have me as your President (just kidding!). Spend your money well!"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image