Donald Trump Jr. recklessly tweets out name of ‘alleged whistleblower’

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., shared the name of an alleged whistleblower with millions of his followers on Twitter.

Trump Jr. sent the tweet on Wednesday despite concerns for the whistleblower’s safety.

In his tweet, the president’s son linked to a Breitbart.com article which speculated that the person who blew the whistle on the president’s dealing with Ukraine had also “worked closely” with anti-Trump forces during the 2016 campaign.

Raw Story has chosen not to reprint the name of the alleged whistleblower at this time.