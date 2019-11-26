Quantcast
‘Don’t mansplain to me’: Ex-prosecutor Mimi Rocah destroys conservative’s uninformed claims about the law

2 hours ago

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mimi Rocah ripped a conservative for “mansplaining” his uninformed views about the law.

On Tuesday, Rocah offered her legal analysis of the reporting that President Donald Trump knew of the White House whistleblower’s complaint two weeks before releasing military aid to Ukraine.

“This is what prosecutors call consciousness of guilt,” Rocah explained. “It’s very strong evidence that when he froze the money it was for an illicit purpose.”

Joel Pollak of Brietbart News, the alt-right website once run by Steve Bannon, argued that Rocah was incorrect in her analysis.

“Wrong. This is not evidence of anything at all,” Pollak claimed. “Even assuming — for argument’s sake — that the President only released aid because he heard of the whistleblower’s complaint, federal rules of evidence bar ‘subsequent remedial measures’ from being used to prove ‘culpable conduct.’”

Rocah destroyed Pollak’s argument.

“Trying to tell a former prosecutor she’s wrong about [criminal] law isn’t a good idea so please don’t mansplain to me,” Rocah counseled.

“Putting aside that the [Federal Rules of Evidence] don’t apply here, what you’re talking about applies in a civil context when companies install safety equipment you can’t use that to argue they should be liable for accidents that occurred prior (so as not to discourage them from making safety improvements),” she explained.

“In terms criminal context, evidence to fix what you did or cover it up can be powerful circumstantial evidence of guilt,” Rocah noted.

