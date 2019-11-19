Fox & Friends hosts beg Trump not to commit more crimes during impeachment hearings: ‘Don’t tweet about it!’

The hosts of President Donald Trump’s favorite morning show begged him not to intimidate or tamper with any of the impeachment witnesses testifying against him in a few hours.

Four new witnesses — National Security Council staffer Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, vice presidential aide Jennifer Williams, former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker and NSC aide Tim Morrison — are scheduled to testify Tuesday in the second week of public impeachment hearings.

The hosts of “Fox & Friends” urged the president not to insert himself into the process, as he did Friday, when he attacked former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter as she was testifying about his apparent extortion scheme.

“The president should just ignore this whole thing,” said co-host Brian Kilmeade. “Don’t tweet during it, don’t get outraged over it. It ticks you off.”

“There’s so much to do,” he added. “Just let these guys, like (Rep.) Doug Collins and company, fight (it) out and keep it on the straight and narrow, from a Republican perspective.”

Fox & Friends asks President Trump not to tweet during today’s impeachment hearings: “The president should just ignore this whole thing. … Don’t get outraged over it. It ticks you off.” pic.twitter.com/SXDKRoZs1y — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 19, 2019