Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains why Trump’s quick trip to Walter Reed raises more questions
President Donald Trump went to Walter Reed over the weekend, claiming that nothing was wrong, but CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explained it wasn’t a typical routine medical exam done every year for presidents.
Speaking Sunday, Dr. Gupta explained that medical issues are typically done by doctors on duty at the White House, and there isn’t a need to go to the hospital.
“No question, this sounds a bit unusual,” he said. “I mean typically even with this White House, we’ve gotten plenty of notice in the past that the president was going to be getting a physical exam, that it was going to take place at Walter Reed, which, it has in the past. Everyone institution-wide received noticed, and it doesn’t seem like that happened in this case.”
He explained that “basic labs” and a “physical exam” were done, but Dr. Gupta has visited the medical facilities available at the White House, and both of those things could have been done there.
“So, the question really becomes what was done at Walter Reed that couldn’t have been done at the White House? Why was this split up? Why didn’t they just basically do the entire physical exam in one sitting as they have in the past? We don’t know the answers to these questions,” Gupta said.
Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said that there were no medical problems, symptoms, or issues that inspired the visit. Gupta said that would be his first question.
“Was it something that sort of prompted that?” he asked. “Again, no suggestion of that.”
Trump is classified as obese and has a common form of heart disease for which he takes medication.
The White House doesn’t anticipate Trump to follow up with information about this exam until as late as 2020.
Watch his full report below:
CNN
