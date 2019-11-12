Quantcast
Connect with us

Duncan Hunter was too cheap to pay for daughter’s dance competition — so he used campaign cash: prosecutors

Published

1 min ago

on

Prosecutors this week unveiled a new set of allegations against Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) that offer more detail into the sleazy ways he would misappropriate campaign funds for his personal use.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that prosecutors’ latest filing against Hunter alleges that he used campaign funds to fund his trip to attend his daughter’s Irish dance competition because he claimed he couldn’t otherwise afford it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The information about Hunter’s misuse of campaign funds to fund his trip to Arizona came from Joseph Browning, a field representative on Hunter’s congressional staff who told a grand jury that Hunter swiped money from his campaign stash even though he knew it was wrong.

“Hunter traveled to Phoenix in January 2016 for his daughter’s Irish dance competition and visited Browning to ‘take a look at (his) retirement place’ — but did not discuss any campaign business,” the filing states. “At the time of the trip, Hunter reported to his chief of staff that he timed the trip so that he could hold a campaign ‘meeting with a (charity event) coordinator’ in Arizona.”

In total, Hunter spent “at least” $632 in campaign cash to cover the trip.

In addition to the dance competition trip, prosecutors also allege that Hunter used campaign funds to buy a new camera for his family’s vacation and then listed it as an expenditure for “ink, paper and software” for his office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more about the filing here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump official paid president’s campaign $744,000 for experts to pump up her ‘personal brand’: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

In April, President Donald Trump's Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Seema Verma faced public backlash after a report detailed a $2.25 million contract she awarded to Republican consultants to bolster her own public image.

But the scandal may have been even worse than that. According to Politico, among the 40 outside contractors hired as part of this contract included "eight former White House, presidential transition and campaign officials for President Donald Trump" — who charged up to $380 per hour for "strategic communications" work and relied on the federal government's convoluted contractor system to conceal what they were doing.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump administration officials ‘ducking for cover’ as search for Anonymous author roils White House

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

According to Politico, the Trump administration is putting on an unconcerned face about the release of "A Warning" by the anonymous New York Times op-ed writer, insisting that the passages revealed so far from the book do not expose anything new about the goings-on in the White House.

Nevertheless, wrote Daniel Lippman, the book has produced a headache for the White House: a redoubled effort by reporters and political observers to deduce who exactly "anonymous" is.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Three GOP senators could force a rule change leading to Trump’s impeachment — here’s why McConnell might go for it

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 12, 2019

By

According to a column written for Politico by a former senior adviser to multiple Republican lawmakers, there is a path to forcing Donald Trump from office that would only require three GOP senators to join forces with the Democrats.

Under the heading, "There’s a Surprisingly Plausible Path to Removing Trump From Office," Juleanna Glover -- who served as an adviser to former President George W. Bush and ex-Vice President Dick Cheney -- laid out a simple way to force an impeachment vote that would be conducted in secret, freeing GOP senators to turn on the president without fear of repercussions.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image