Duncan Hunter was too cheap to pay for daughter’s dance competition — so he used campaign cash: prosecutors

Prosecutors this week unveiled a new set of allegations against Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) that offer more detail into the sleazy ways he would misappropriate campaign funds for his personal use.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that prosecutors’ latest filing against Hunter alleges that he used campaign funds to fund his trip to attend his daughter’s Irish dance competition because he claimed he couldn’t otherwise afford it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The information about Hunter’s misuse of campaign funds to fund his trip to Arizona came from Joseph Browning, a field representative on Hunter’s congressional staff who told a grand jury that Hunter swiped money from his campaign stash even though he knew it was wrong.

“Hunter traveled to Phoenix in January 2016 for his daughter’s Irish dance competition and visited Browning to ‘take a look at (his) retirement place’ — but did not discuss any campaign business,” the filing states. “At the time of the trip, Hunter reported to his chief of staff that he timed the trip so that he could hold a campaign ‘meeting with a (charity event) coordinator’ in Arizona.”

In total, Hunter spent “at least” $632 in campaign cash to cover the trip.

In addition to the dance competition trip, prosecutors also allege that Hunter used campaign funds to buy a new camera for his family’s vacation and then listed it as an expenditure for “ink, paper and software” for his office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more about the filing here.