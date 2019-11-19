Eric Swalwell debunks Elise Stefanik’s entire defense of Trump in just 15 seconds
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) on Tuesday quickly took apart Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) defense of President Donald Trump during public impeachment hearings.
While questioning Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Stefanik made a point of emphasizing delivering military aid to Ukraine requires ensuring that the country is working to root out corruption.
“You testified that you understood that Congress had passed, under the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative, a legal obligation to certify that corruption is being addressed?” she asked Vindman.
“That is correct,” he replied.
“So for the public listening, we are not just talking about President Trump focusing on anti-corruption in Ukraine,” she said. “But it is so critical, so important that when hard-earned taxpayer dollars are given to foreign nations that, by law, overwhelmingly bipartisan support requires anti-corruption in Ukraine in order to get U.S. taxpayer-funded aid.”
After Stefanik finished her questioning, Swalwell began by asking Vindman a simple question that directly undermined Stefanik’s argument.
“Isn’t it true that the Department of Defense had certified that the anti-corruption requirements of Ukraine had been met when the hold was put on by the president?” Swalwell asked.
“That is correct,” he replied.
Trump has likely added witness intimidation to the list of impeachable offenses: reporter
President Donald Trump has not only railed against diplomat Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and one of the witnesses in the impeachment inquiry — he has done so in the middle of her public testimony. And journalist Bess Levin, reporting in Vanity Fair, asserts that by doing so, Trump might be adding witness tampering and witness intimidation to the articles of impeachment that the U.S. House of Representatives could indict him on.
On Friday morning, Trump tweeted, “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him.”
FBI investigating possible ‘criminal enterprise’ in Jeffrey Epstein’s jailhouse death
The director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that the FBI was investigating whether Jeffrey Epstein's death was related to a criminal enterprise.
Two correctional officers, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were arrested and charged Tuesday with falsifying prison records to cover up their lapses in their official duties, which included checking on Epstein every half hour, reported the Miami Herald.
The officers instead remained at their desk, browsing the internet and moving around the common area.
Republican impeachment antics backfire as GOP congresswoman Elise Stefanik sets her career on fire
Since Democrats took control of the House of Representatives following sweeping midterm victories last year, Republicans have had little recourse to stop attempts at congressional oversight of the Trump administration. So, they’ve resorted to rotating a few willing members to dutifully gaslight, grandstand and exhibit fake outrage while hoping to create the illusion of fighting the good fight — all for Fox News hosts who hail them as the true heroes of the republic.